HARRISON, N.J. — Alejandro Romero "Kaku" Gamarra had a goal and two assists to help the New York Red Bulls dominate crosstown rival New York City FC 4-0 in the NY Derby on Saturday.
The Red Bulls (5-3-0) opened the scoring in the second minute when an outstretched Sean Johnson deflected Bradley Wright-Phillips' shot into Kaku's path for a putback.
Two minutes later, Kaku sent a through ball to Florian Valot, who punched it through with a deflection off defender Alexander Callens.
Wright-Phillips headed home Kaku's cross in the 35th minute to make it 3-0, and Derrick Etienne Jr. capped the scoring in the 79th by beating Johnson to Valot's pass and rounding the keeper for an open-net finish.
NYCFC (6-2-2) lost their second in three games.
