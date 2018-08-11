TAOS, N.M. — A recreation area in Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico is about to reopen for public use after being closed several years because of a safety hazard.
Forest officials say Canjilon Lakes Recreational Area will reopen Aug. 22 after being closed in 2014 for removal of dead trees that created hazardous conditions for visitors and employees.
The trees died as a result of drought, disease and insects.
The recreation area includes 48 campsites near the shores of six small ponds along with two picnic spots.
The area is 64 miles (103 kilometers) north of Santa Fe.
