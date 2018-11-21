ATLANTA — A recount is set to begin in the race for a suburban Atlanta congressional seat that Republican Rep. Rob Woodall leads by a few hundred votes.

Georgia election officials ordered the recount begin Wednesday after Woodall challenger Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux requested it.

Official results, certified Saturday, show Bourdeaux trailing Woodall by 419 votes out of 280,411 cast.

Georgia law allows a recount if the margin between the candidates is 1 percent or less.

In-person votes are cast electronically in Georgia, and those tallies aren't likely to change.

But absentee and provisional votes are cast on paper ballots, and recounting those votes has previously produced minor changes.

Woodall is looking to hold on amid an election marked by House gains for Democrats as suburbanites across the country rebelled against the GOP.