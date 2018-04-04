ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The U.S. Attorney's Office has subpoenaed records related to former Asheville Police Officer Chris Hickman's beating of a black pedestrian.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports city officials handed over those records to federal prosecutors and a grand jury, which met Tuesday.

The earliest subpoena was on March 5, five days after the Citizen Times published leaked police body camera footage that showed Hickman choke and strike city resident Johnnie Rush while holding him on the ground after shocking him with a Taser.

Federal prosecutor R. Andrew Murray told Police Chief Tammy Hooper in a letter on March 6 that the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating "the possible deprivation of rights under color of law" involving officers.

Hickman was arrested two days later on charges including felony assault by strangulation.