DENVER — The company that owns a semitrailer involved in a fiery pileup that killed four people near Denver had two trucks taken out of service for brake-related issues in the past year, including one about two months before the Colorado crash.

Federal records say a March 6 inspection in Texas found that one of the five trucks owned by Houston-based Castellano 03 Trucking did not have adequate brake tubing or hoses, a violation that required the truck to be pulled off the road and fixed.

In August, another Castellano truck was taken out of service for chafing or kinking of a brake hose or tubing, the records say.

Investigators have not released the license number of the semitrailer in the Colorado crash, so it's not yet known if that truck had been pulled from service.

No one answered phone calls to the trucking company,