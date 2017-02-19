Coming off a balmy front end of the weekend, Record-high warmth for this date is virtually certain for Sunday in the Twin Cities, with readings forecast for the low 60s in the afternoon.

The current record high in the Twin Cities for a Feb. 19 is 57 degrees, set in 1981. The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a high of 62. The average high for a Feb. 19: a touch below freezing at 30.

Then it's more of the same in the metro, with records under threat of falling for another three days, the NWS is projecting. Highs through Wednesday are forecast to be in the upper 50s.

The only blip between now through Wednesday is a strong chance of rain on Monday, when many government workers and others have the day off for Presidents' Day.

Taking a peek at Friday shows something more akin to winter in Minnesota, at least in the southern part of the state.

The weather service, with a carefully crafted caveat, says in a forecast updated Sunday morning that conditions "remain favorable for southern Minnesota to receive several inches of snow Friday."

And now for the maybe/maybe not part for those hankering for a greater degree of certainty: "Please check later [a] forecast and see how this system evolves. It is also not wise to pinpoint absolute snowfall amounts this far in advance where the current storm that will eventually led to the snowstorm is [far] off the West Coast early this morning."

A key factor, the Friday's flurry forecast, notes is how cold the weather will turn by then. At this point, the NWS is calling for a high of 32 in the metro on Friday, with "snow likely" during the day and a 50-50 chance of snow in the evening.