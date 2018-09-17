BRAINERD, Minn. — Late summer temperatures in northern and north central Minnesota rose to record-setting levels during the weekend.
The mercury climbed to 89 degrees Sunday in Brainerd, beating a record of 82 set in 2015.
The National Weather Service says the average high for Brainerd this time of year is 69.
International Falls also hit a record Sunday with 87 degrees. That beats a record 85 degrees set in 1922. A temperature of 65 is average in International Falls for Sunday.
A cold front Sunday night has brought readings down to a more typical range.
