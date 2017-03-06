Minnesota health and law enforcement officials on Monday reported an “alarming” and record rise in drug seizures last year, led by a massive surge in seizures of methamphetamine.

State police agencies seized 488 pounds of meth in 2016, up nearly 500 percent from its lowest levels in 2009. While experts have warned in recent years that meth use has risen, the amount of meth seized from 2015 to 2016 more than doubled.

“What we’re seeing is extremely alarming,” said Emily Johnson Piper, state human services commissioner. “It’s clear meth is back.”

Law enforcement officials say the rise in drug use is not a rural or urban problem - it cuts statewide and will require more resources, drug-addiction treatment and widespread public awareness to address.

“We cannot enforce our way out of this problem,” Public Safety Commissioner Mona Dohman said.

Officials were unable to say exactly what is behind the rise of drug use and seizures, particularly of meth, but surmised that reduced public awareness may have contributed to the rise. Police are also seizing a growing number of prescription pills, including opioids. Pill seizures increased by 231 percent in 2016 from the year before.

Law enforcement officials said they supported budget increases contained in Gov. Mark Dayton’s budget proposal. Among the budget items are an additional $1 million per year to expand drug task forces known as violent crime enforcement teams.