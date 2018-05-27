Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and visit designated cooling centers if necessary.

That’s the advice Sunday in the Twin Cities, where a record-breaking heat wave shows no sign of cooling down for Memorial Day or early next week.

By Sunday, every metro-area county had issued a heat advisory, with the National Weather Service upgrading those warnings Sunday afternoon to “excessive heat watch” status through Monday night at 7 p.m.

Twenty-six counties around the state posted heat advisories until Monday night as well.

“We just notched our 4th consecutive 90 degree day, tying the record for longest stretch of 90s in May,” the National Weather Service tweeted Sunday morning.

That four-day record was set multiple times, in 1874, 1934 and 1988. The state has a solid chance at breaking it Monday, said Chris O’Brien of the Weather Service.

“It’s very interesting and unusual,” he said of the weather. “It shows what’s possible, that it can get this warm in May.”

Salvation Army buildings, libraries, recreation centers and malls are designated cooling centers, offering an escape to those who need it. Hennepin County offers a map of all of the places to chill out across the metro, but officials there recommend calling the phone numbers listed to see if they are open Monday. Libraries, for instance, are closed on the holiday.

Monday may also set records for the hottest-ever Memorial Day. The record of 95 degrees was set in 1939, O’Brien said. “Looks like we’ll have a good shot at [beating] that,” he said.

While the heat is ideal for some traditional Memorial Day weekend activities like boating, fishing and swimming, some groups are especially vulnerable to the scorching temperatures.

“In a normal year, about 175 Americans die of complications from overheating,” warned Hennepin County’s website. “Young children, senior citizens and people who are sick or overweight are most vulnerable.”

On Monday, cemetery visits will require sunscreen, water and a hat or umbrella. Metro-area temperatures will likely inch toward 100 degrees Monday, with temperatures expected to stay in the 90s across the rest of the state.

Thunderstorms may offer a break from the heat on Monday evening, Tuesday and Wednesday — but it will still be hot. Highs in the 80s or low 90s are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS.

The simmering temperatures, along with sunshine and light winds, pose another hazard for people sensitive to pollution. The Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for 24 Minnesota counties, including all seven in the metro area. That alert lasts until 8 p.m. Monday.

“The air mass is really stagnant right now,” O’Brien said, meaning the pollutants we produce just hover in the air, with nowhere to go.

Groups that are more susceptible to breathing issues include people with asthma or chronic pulmonary disease, chronic bronchitis and emphysema, along with children and teenagers.