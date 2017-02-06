A record-setting $25 million gift to the University of Minnesota Law School will help fund the Law School’s Center for New Americans, which has filed lawsuits on behalf of immigrant families and dispatched attorneys and law students to the airport in the wake of President Donald Trump’s efforts to bar immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The Minneapolis-based Robina Foundation, founded by former Honeywell president and board chairman James Binger, announced the award Monday afternoon. It is the single largest philanthropic gift in the law school’s 128-year history.

Most of the money, $23.5 million, will support the New Americans Center, to be renamed after Binger. The remaining funds will be used to establish a professorship in clinical law at the center, and for student scholarships.

The center — which focuses on immigration, asylum, detainee rights, refugee law and policy — was founded in 2013 with the help of a $9 million grant from the Robina Foundation. It partners with law firms and nonprofits.

Dean Garry W. Jenkins, in a written statement, said the gift would establish the U Law School as a 21st-century model for clinical legal education.

“This gift represents an extraordinary vote of support for the University of Minnesota Law School,” Jenkins said. “The Binger Center will leverage a unique collaboration among our clinics, prominent law firms, and respected nonprofit organizations, enabling our exceptional faculty and students to continue to work on landmark immigration reform cases for generations to come.”

After Trump signed executive orders halting the refugee program and barring immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, the center and its partners mobilized a “rapid response” that included training lawyers and law students and then dispatching them to the Twin Cities to file lawsuits on behalf of families.

Law students with the center, attorneys from Dorsey and Whitney and the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota represented Minnesota resident Samira Dahir, whose 4-year-old daughter, Mushkaad, got caught in the travel ban. Mushkaad was set to leave Uganda and join her family in the Twin Cities when Trump signed the travel ban barring Somalis.

Because of help received from the center, its partners and Minnesota’s two senators, the little girl arrived in Minneapolis last week.

“In a short period, the center has proven itself to be a vital part of our community and a highly influential entity at a time when immigration is at the center of the national conversation,” said Kathleen Blatz, chairwoman of the Robina Foundation and retired chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. “This project is consistent with the legacy of James Binger and his desire to promote transformational philanthropy.”

Binger started the Robina Foundation in 2004, months before his death. The foundation, with more than $75 million in assets according to its 2014 tax filings, awards grants to four institutions: Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis; the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City; the U Law School, and Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

Binger grew up on Summit Avenue in St. Paul, graduated from St. Paul Academy in 1934 and Yale University with a degree in economics in 1938. He graduated from the U Law School in 1941. He served as Honeywell’s president from 1961 to 1965 and chairman of the board from 1965 to 1974.