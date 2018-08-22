We are firm believers in the notion that you can never have too many tomatoes.

There are readers who say, "All you need to do with a good tomato is sprinkle it with salt and eat it over the sink." I agree, it's a beautiful thing, but you probably don't need us to tell you that, right?

What we do have are recipes to breathe some new life into your summer tomato repertoire.

Garlicky Marinated Tomatoes. When you have an extra pound of tomatoes that are ripe, this is a low-effort way to use them up and still get a flavor-packed result. Serve them on top of crusty toasted bread for an easy bruschetta appetizer.

Bulgur Salad With Spinach, Tomatoes and Herbs. This will remind you of tabbouleh but with an extra nutritional boost from baby spinach. It's studded with grape tomatoes and will keep well for several days in the refrigerator.

Summer Tomato Panzanella. Enjoy summer like the Italians do, with this bread salad. Be sure to use absolutely ripe tomatoes. Eat the salad as a first course, although with some antipasti on the side, this could be a nice light dinner.

Savory Tomato Cornbread Cobbler. This is not your typical sweet fruit cobbler. Instead, the concept is crossed with cornbread and perked up with flavorful spices. It may sound unusual, but it works.

Tomato, Pesto and Ricotta Sandwiches. Here's a nice departure from the Caprese sandwich you know and love (or loathe). If you've never whipped ricotta before, you're in for a real treat.