Salmon With Garlic and Turmeric

Serves 4.

Note: Shrimp and scallops or a firm-fleshed fish such as cod, bass or catfish can be used in place of salmon. From “660 Curries,” by Raghavan Iyer.

• 1 1/2 tsp. coarse kosher or sea salt

• 1 tsp. ground turmeric

• 6 medium-size garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 lb. boneless, skinless salmon fillet (see Note)

• 2 tbsp. canola oil

• 1/2 c. unsweetened coconut milk

• 1/2 tsp. black peppercorns, coarsely crushed

• 2 fresh green Thai, cayenne, or serrano chiles, stems removed, cut in half lengthwise (do not remove seeds)

Directions

Mix salt, turmeric and garlic in a small bowl. Sprinkle this rub over the top of the salmon fillet, and rub it in. Refrigerate, covered, at least 30 minutes or as long as overnight, so flavors permeate the fish.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the salmon, spice-covered side down, and sear it for about 2 minutes to brown the fish and cook the turmeric. Turn the fillet over and sear the underside until browned, about 2 minutes.

Pour the coconut milk in a measuring cup, and add the peppercorns and the chiles. Stir, and pour this over the fish. Lift the fillet with a spatula and tilt the skillet slightly to allow the spiced coconut milk to run under it and release the browned bits of garlic, spice and fish. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the skillet, and braise the salmon, spooning the sauce over it occasionally, until the flesh is barely starting to flake, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the fish to a platter, pour the curry over it, and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 305 Fat 21 g

Sodium 765 mg Carbohydrates 4 g

Saturated fat 7 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 26 g Cholesterol 64 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 4 lean protein, 2 ½ fat.

Golden Milk Porridge

Serves 2.

Note: From “More Plants Less Waste,” by Max La Manna.

• 1 1/2 c. milk of your choice

• 1/2 tsp. turmeric (ground or freshly grated)

• 1/4 tsp. ginger (ground or freshly grated)

• 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

• Pinch of black pepper

• Pinch of salt, plus extra to serve

• Pinch of vanilla (bean paste or extract)

• 1/2 tsp. maple syrup (or coconut sugar), plus extra to serve

• 1 tsp. coconut oil

• 2/3 c. rolled oats

• 2 chopped and frozen bananas

• Handful of golden raisins

• 1 tbsp. chia seeds

• 1 tbsp. shelled hemp seeds

• Almond butter

• Berries

Directions

To make golden milk: Pour the milk into a small saucepan over a low heat. Add the turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, pinch of salt, vanilla and maple syrup, and whisk well for 1 minute. Once the liquid starts bubbling around the edges, remove it from the heat and let it sit.

To make the porridge: In a pan, melt coconut oil over a low heat, then add the oats and frozen bananas and mix. Add the golden milk and stir well, then add the golden raisins and seeds. Keeping the heat low, continue to stir until the consistency is to your liking, then remove from the heat and serve with a spoonful of almond butter, fresh berries, an extra drizzle of maple syrup and a pinch of salt.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 440 Fat 10 g

Sodium 210 mg Carbohydrates 78 g

Saturated fat 4 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 14 g Cholesterol 9 mg

Dietary fiber 9 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ milk, 3 fruit, 2 starch, ½ medium-fat protein, 1 fat.

Lemony Turmeric Tea Cake

Serves 12.

Note: From “Nothing Fancy,” by Alison Roman.

• 1 1/2 c. flour

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• 3/4 tsp. ground turmeric

• 1 c. plus 2 tbsp. sugar, divided

• 2 tbsp. finely grated lemon zest, plus 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice from about 1 lemon

• 3/4 c. sour cream or full-fat Greek yogurt, plus more for serving, optional

• 2 eggs

• 1 stick (1/2 c.) unsalted butter, melted

• 1/2 lemon, thinly sliced, seeds removed

• Whipped cream, optional

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 4- by 9-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray or butter, and line it with parchment, leaving some overhang on both of the longer sides so you’re able to easily lift the cake out after baking.

Whisk the flour, baking powder, salt and turmeric in a medium bowl.

In a large bowl, combine 1 cup sugar with the lemon zest and rub together with your fingertips until the sugar is tinted yellow and smells like you just rubbed a lemon in there. Whisk in the sour cream, eggs and lemon juice until well blended.

Using a spatula, add the wet mixture to the flour mixture, stirring just to blend. Fold in the melted butter. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing the top. Scatter the top with the lemon slices and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar.

Bake until the top of the cake is golden brown, the edges pull away from the sides of the pan, and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. If the lemons are getting too dark, lay a piece of foil on top to prevent burning. Let cool before slicing.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 240 Fat 12 g

Sodium 255 mg Carbohydrates 32 g

Saturated fat 7 g Added sugars 19 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 60 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 carb, 2 fat.

Roasted Turmeric Carrot Fries

Serves 3 or 4.

Note: From “Just the Good Stuff,” by Rachel Mans­field

• 8 large rainbow-colored carrots

• 2 tbsp. avocado oil

• 1 tsp. ground turmeric

• 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp. dried thyme

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Slice the carrots in half crosswise, then lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick pieces.

In a large bowl, toss together the carrots, avocado oil, turmeric, garlic powder and thyme. Transfer the carrots to the prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 25 minutes, then flip and bake until they are tender and roasted to your liking, about 10 minutes more. Serve warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Nutrition information per each of 4 servings:

Calories 120 Fat 7 g

Sodium 100 mg Carbohydrates 15 g

Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 fat.










