Bacon-Grilled Onion Rings

Serves 4.

Note: You need firm outer onion rings, so choose large sweet onions, which will provide this. You will also need wooden toothpicks. From "Project Fire," by Steven Raichlen.

• 2 large sweet onions such as Vidalias, Walla Wallas, or Texas Sweets

• 1/2 c. of your favorite hot sauce, such as Sriracha or Frank's RedHot

• 1 1/2 lb. thin-sliced bacon

• Vegetable oil for oiling the grill grate

Directions

Set up your grill for indirect grilling and heat to medium-high.

Trim the ends off the onions and peel off the thin papery skins. Slice each onion crosswise into 1/2-inch thick slices. Carefully pop the centers out of each slice, keeping the 2 outermost layers together. (Two layers make a sturdier foundation for the bacon.) Set aside the largest onion rings. You should have 8. Save the remaining onion pieces for another use.

Pour the hot sauce into a mixing bowl or shallow dish. Brush each onion ring with the sauce.

Spiral each onion ring with bacon, slightly overlapping each strip, until the ring is covered. (You'll need 2 to 3 strips of bacon for each onion ring.) Use toothpicks to secure the ends of the bacon.

Brush or scrape the grill grate clean and oil it well.

Arrange the onion rings on the grill grate, away from the fire (using indirect heat), and close the lid. Cook until the bacon is golden brown and sizzling, 20 to 30 minutes. Drain the onion rings on a wire rack spread with paper towels.

Variation: Use barbecue sauce instead of hot sauce, if you prefer. Or brush the onion rings with melted butter and season them with your favorite barbecue rub. Or brush them with warm maple syrup and dredge the onion rings in brown sugar before wrapping them with bacon.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 260 Fat 17 g Sodium 1,220 mg

Carbohydrates 10 g Saturated fat 6 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 17 g Cholesterol 50 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ starch, 2 high-fat protein.

Grilled Eggs With Prosciutto and Parmesan

Serves 1 (and can be increased, as desired).

Note: You will need a small ovenproof skillet or baking dish to cook the eggs, such as the mini-cast iron skillets from Lodge. If desired, you also need 2 hardwood chunks or 1 cup unsoaked wood chips. From "Project Fire," by Steven Raichlen.

• 1 thin slice prosciutto or 1 strip cooked bacon

• 1 1/2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil or melted butter

• 2 eggs

• 2 tbsp. heavy whipping cream

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or other cheese

• 2 tbsp. dry breadcrumbs

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh chives or the greens from green onions

• Grilled toast, optional but desirable (see below)

Directions

Set up your grill for indirect grilling and heat to medium-high.

Lightly brush the prosciutto on both sides with a little olive oil. Place it directly over the fire and grill until crisp, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.

Grease a small heatproof skillet or baking dish with half the remaining olive oil. Crack in the eggs. Add the wood chunks or chips (if using) to the coals or place in the smoker box of your gas grill. Place the skillet with the eggs on the grill away from the heat (using indirect heat to cook the eggs).

Break the prosciutto into pieces over the eggs and cover with the cream. Sprinkle with the cheese and breadcrumbs. Dot the tops of the eggs with the remaining olive oil or butter.

Indirect grill until the crumbs are browned and the eggs are just set, 7 to 10 minutes. (The yolks should remain a little runny in the center.) Shake the pan to check for doneness — the eggs should wiggle, not ripple. Sprinkle on the chives and serve the eggs immediately with slices of grilled toast.

To grill bread: Set up grill for direct grilling and heat to medium-high. Brush or scrape the grill grate clean and oil it well. Arrange bread on the grate and grill until toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. If you're feeling fancy, give each slice a quarter turn on both sides halfway through to lay on a crosshatch of grill marks.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 620 Fat 50 g Sodium 760 mg

Carbohydrates 13 g Saturated fat 18 g Total sugars 3 g

Protein 28 g Cholesterol 430 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 4 medium-fat protein, 6 fat.

Bánh Mì Burger

Serves 6.

Note: This is inspired by the bánh mì sandwich, a Vietnamese classic that's basically a bunch of meats with pickled vegetables and a little spice. The best finishing touch for a burger is to put the bun on the grill, with the sliced side down, so the outside gets a little charred and crisp while the inside stays soft and fluffy. From "Gather & Graze," by Stephanie Izard with Rachel Hozman.

• 1/3 cup Pickled Carrots (see recipe)

• 1/3 cup Pickled Fresno Chiles (see recipe)

• 1/2 c. mung bean sprouts

• 1/4 c. roughly chopped fresh cilantro

• 1 c. mayonnaise

• 1/4 c. sweet and spicy hot sauce (habañero varieties work best)

• 1 1/2 tbsp. fish sauce

• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1/2 tsp. soy sauce

• 3 lb. (80 percent lean) ground beef

• Kosher salt and pepper

• 6 quality store-bought sesame-seed buns

Directions

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.

Toss together the pickled carrots, pickled chiles, bean sprouts and cilantro, and set aside.

In another bowl, make the spicy mayo by combining the mayo, hot sauce, fish sauce, mustard and soy sauce. Set aside.

Form the ground meat into patties, each 1 inch thick. Season with salt and pepper, and grill until desired doneness is achieved, about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare.

Toast the buns sliced side down over low heat. Spread with the spicy mayo and sandwich each with a burger patty and some of the crunchy pickle slaw.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 790 Fat 56 g Sodium 1,260 mg

Carbohydrates 25 g Saturated fat 14 g Total sugars 5 g

Protein 45 g Cholesterol 150 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ starch, 6 lean protein, 5 fat.

Pickled Carrots

Makes 2 cups.

From "Gather & Graze," by Stephanie Izard with Rachel Hozman.

• 3/4 c. seasoned rice wine vinegar

• 3 c. shredded carrots

Directions

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, bring vinegar to a boil and remove from the heat.

Put the carrots in a heatproof container and pour the vinegar over them. Let cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Nutrition information per 2 tablespoons:

Calories 12 Fat 0 g Sodium 60 mg

Carbohydrates 3 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 1 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: free food.

Pickled Fresno Chiles

Makes 1 cup.

From "Gather & Graze," by Stephanie Izard with Rachel Hozman.

• 2/3 c. champagne vinegar

• 1/4 c. sugar

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 c. sliced and seeded fresh chiles

Directions

In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring vinegar sugar and salt to a boil. Put chiles in heatproof container, pour pickling liquid on top, allow to cool to room temperature. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Nutrition information per 1 tablespoon:

Calories 5 Fat 0 g Sodium 40 mg

Carbohydrates 1 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 1 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: free food.

Grill-Baked Potatoes With Chive Butter

Serves 4.

Note: The compound butter can be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated for up to 2 days. From "Dinner Special," by the editors of Food & Wine.

• 1 stick unsalted butter, softened

• 3/4 c. finely chopped chives, plus more for garnish, divided

• 1/2 c. sour cream, plus more for serving, divided

• 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1 tsp. freshly ground pepper

• 4 (10-oz.) baking potatoes

Directions

In medium bowl, combine butter, 3/4 cup of chives, 1/2 cup sour cream, and salt and pepper; mix until smooth. Transfer butter to large sheet of plastic wrap and form into a log. Wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Light a grill. Using a sharp knife, slice each potato crosswise at 1/3-inch intervals, cutting down but not all the way through the potato. Cut chive butter into thin slices, then carefully tuck butter between potato slices. Wrap each potato tightly in aluminum foil.

Set potatoes on grill over low heat, cover and cook, turning occasionally, until tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Unwrap potatoes, garnish with finely chopped chives and serve with sour cream.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 480 Fat 29 g Sodium 745 mg

Carbohydrates 51 g Saturated fat 17 g Total sugars 4 g

Protein 7 g Cholesterol 80 mg Dietary fiber 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 starch, ½ carb, 5 fat.

Sweet and Smoky Drumsticks

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: From "Food52 Any Night Grilling," by Paula Disbrowe.

• 1 c. packed dark brown sugar

• 1/3 c. Dijon mustard

• Juice of 1 large lemon

• 1 tbsp. ground coriander

• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper, plus more as desired

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 20 chicken drumsticks

• 2 c. wood chips (preferably hickory or oak)

• Water or beer (or combo of both), for soaking the wood chips

Directions

In a bowl, combine brown sugar, mustard, lemon juice, coriander, cayenne and olive oil, and season with salt and black pepper. Pour mixture into large resealable plastic bag. Add drumsticks and turn to coat. Seal the bag, pressing out the air, and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or up to 24.

About an hour before grilling, remove drumsticks from the refrigerator. Soak the wood chips in water or beer for 30 minutes.

Prepare a charcoal grill for two-zone cooking and build a medium-high fire, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Using a grill brush, scrape the grill grates clean, then carefully wipe with a lightly oiled towel.

Remove drumsticks from the marinade and season with salt and pepper. Grill the drumsticks over direct heat, turning as needed until all sides are nicely charred, 12 to 15 minutes, then transfer to baking sheet.

Drain the wood chips and scatter them among the coals. If using a gas grill, put them in a perforated aluminum foil packet or smoker box and place directly over flames. When chips begin to smoke, return chicken to grill over indirect heat. Close grill and smoke the chicken, turning every 5 minutes or so, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the drumsticks registers 165 degrees, 35 to 40 minutes.

Transfer chicken to serving platter, cover with foil to keep warm, and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition information per drumstick:

Calories 135 Fat 6 g Sodium 90 mg

Carbohydrates 3 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 3 g

Protein 16 g Cholesterol 80 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 medium-fat protein.