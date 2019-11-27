Roast Vegetable Dip

Makes 2 cups.

Note: This bright dip is easy and quick and loaded with flavor. It will keep in the refrigerator for several days and makes a terrific spread for a vegetarian sandwich tucked into a pita. Don’t skimp on the lemon juice (you may want just a little more to taste). Za’atar is a Middle Eastern spice that can be found at spice shops (Penzeys) and kitchen specialty stores, food co-ops and in the spice aisles of many supermarkets. If not available, substitute a combination of 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon dried thyme, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon sumac (optional). From Beth Dooley.

• 1 lb. roasted sweet potatoes, squash, parsnips, alone or combination, cut into 1-in. pieces

• 1 garlic clove

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp. tahini

• 1 tbsp. za’atar, or more to taste (see Note)

• 2 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, or more to taste

• Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

• Pinch red pepper flakes, to taste

• Chopped fresh cilantro or parsley, for garnish

Directions

Put the roasted vegetables, garlic, oil, tahini, za’atar, cumin and lemon juice, salt and pepper, and red pepper flakes into a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Purée until smooth. Season to taste with more lemon juice, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes, as preferred.

If the spread seems too thick, thin with a little warm water, processing it about 1 teaspoon at a time. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator. Add the cilantro for garnish immediately before serving.

Nutrition information per 2 tablespoons:

Calories 55 Fat 3 g

Sodium 40 mg Carbohydrates 7 g

Saturated fat 0 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, ½ fat.

Best Ever Turkey Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Serve this on a bed of leftover wild rice and garnish with the Brussels sprouts slaw for an elegant lunch or quick dinner. It makes a great sandwich on a split baguette smeared with the squash aioli. Store leftover vinaigrette in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. To toast the nuts, scatter them onto a baking sheet and roast in a 350-degree oven until they smell toasty, about 5 to 7 minutes. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/2 c. whole cranberry sauce, homemade or canned

• 1/2 c. hazelnut or sunflower oil

• 1/4 c. cranberry or apple cider vinegar

• 1 tbsp. whole-grain mustard

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 2 1/2 c. leftover cooked turkey, cut into 1/2-in. pieces

• 1/2 c. diced fresh fennel

• 1/2 c. chopped toasted hazel or walnuts (see Note)

Directions

To make the vinaigrette: Put the cranberry sauce, oil, vinegar and mustard into a blender and purée. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

To make the salad: Toss the turkey meat with just enough vinaigrette to coat.

Serve on a bed of fresh spinach or chopped kale or leftover wild rice pilaf garnished with nuts, or stuff into a hoagie bun.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 355 Fat 27 g

Sodium 140 mg Carbohydrates 12 g

Saturated fat 3 g Added sugars 6 g

Protein 17 g Cholesterol 60 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 2 lean protein, 4 ½ fat.

Brussels Sprout Slaw

Makes 1 cup.

Note: Use this to garnish turkey sandwiches or to top the turkey salad. It comes together in a few minutes and tastes better a day or two after it’s made. Use a very sharp knife or a vegetable slicer with an adjustable blade. From Beth Dooley.

• 8 to 10 oz. fresh, uncooked Brussels sprouts

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Leave the Brussels sprouts stems intact but remove any loose or yellow leaves. Hold each sprout by the stem end and slice very thin, turn into a bowl and toss with the oil, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Cover the bowl and allow the flavors to marry in the refrigerator or overnight.

Nutrition information per 2 tablespoons:

Calories 28 Fat 2 g Sodium 7 mg

Carbohydrates 3 g Saturated fat 0 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, ½ fat.

Roast Sweet-Potato Lime-Cumin Aioli

Makes 1 cup.

Note: This simple sauce is the key to a great turkey sandwich and is wonderful drizzled over steamed or roasted vegetables. It will keep in the refrigerator a day or two and because it comes together so very quickly, it’s best made to use as you go. Be sure to keep the blender setting on low (otherwise you risk overheating the other ingredients, causing the emulsion to break). If you’re in a time pinch, substitute 1 cup of a good quality prepared mayonnaise (such as Mrs. Clark’s or Sir Kensington’s Mayonnaise) for the homemade aioli. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 to 2 garlic cloves

• 1 tsp. fresh lime juice, or more to taste

• 1/8 tsp. fine salt, or more to taste

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin, or more to taste

• Pinch red pepper flakes

• 1 egg

• 1 egg yolk

• 1/4 c. roasted squash or sweet potato

• 1/2 c. hazelnut or sunflower oil

Directions

In a blender or food processor, combine the garlic, lime juice, salt, cumin, and pinch of red pepper flakes. Add the eggs and squash while the motor is running. Then add the oil in a slow, steady stream, again while the blender or food processor is on. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Nutrition information per 1 tablespoon:

Calories 70 Fat 7 g Sodium 20 mg

Carbohydrates 1 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 25 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ fat.