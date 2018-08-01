Avocado Soup With Crab Salad

Serves 6.

Note: Creamy and rich, this sophisticated chilled soup will refresh and satisfy you on even the hottest summer night. Keep in mind, flavors tend to dull when cold, so make sure to taste and re-season, if necessary, before serving. From Meredith Deeds.

Soup:

• 2 1/2 c. chopped avocados (3 to 4 medium)

• 3 c. buttermilk

• 1/2 c. heavy cream

• 3 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 c. chopped basil

Crab salad:

• 6.5 oz. lump crab meat, picked over

• 1/4 c. finely chopped red bell pepper

• 1/4 c. finely chopped red onion

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped basil

• 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

Directions

To make the soup: Purée avocados, buttermilk, cream, 3 tablespoons lime juice and salt together in a blender until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and press a piece of plastic wrap to surface of soup so it does not discolor. Chill for at least 4 hours, or overnight.

To make the salad: In a small bowl, gently combine the crab meat, bell pepper, onion, 2 tablespoons basil and 1 tablespoon lime juice, trying not to break up the crab too much.

To assemble: Stir the 1/4 cup chopped basil into the soup. Taste and re-season with more salt and lime juice, if necessary. Divide among 6 serving bowls and top each with some of the crab salad.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 245 Fat 17 g Sodium 660 mg

Carbohydrates 14 g Saturated fat 6 g Total sugars 7 g

Protein 11 g Cholesterol 60 mg Dietary fiber 5 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ milk, ½ carb, 1 lean protein, 3 fat.

Open-Faced Steak and Arugula Sandwiches With Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli

Serves 4.

Note: You can use leftover steak and toasted bread, or grill your steak and your bread immediately before assembling your sandwich. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1/4 c. mayonnaise

• 3 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

• 2 tbsp. sun-dried tomato paste or finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes in oil

• 1 tsp. lemon juice

• 1/2 tsp. minced garlic

• 4 (1-in.-thick) slices sourdough or rustic Italian bread

• 1 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• 3 c. arugula

• 1/2 c. thinly sliced red onions

• 12 cherry tomatoes, quartered

• 3/4 lb. leftover cooked grilled flank steak, thinly sliced, preferably at room temperature (or grill the steak specifically for this recipe)

• 2 oz. shaved Parmesan cheese

Directions

In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, grated Parmesan, sun-dried tomato paste, lemon juice and garlic.

Position a rack 5 to 6 inches from the broiler element and heat the broiler on high. Brush one side of each bread slice with olive oil. Put the bread on a large baking sheet. Toast under the broiler, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

Spread equal amounts of the mayonnaise mixture on the slices of toast, oiled side up. Distribute the tomato mayo, arugula, onions and tomatoes on the toasts and drizzle with olive oil. Top each with some of the steak and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 520 Fat 24 g Sodium 770 mg

Carbohydrates 36 g Saturated fat 7 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 40 g Cholesterol 85 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 2 starch, 4½ lean protein, 2½ fat.

Mexican Street Corn Pasta Chicken Salad

Serves 8.

Note: Grilling your corn for this flavor-packed salad gives it a smokiness indicative of the famous Mexican corn on the cob, either grilled or roasted streetside before being slathered in mayo and coated in crumbled Cotija cheese. You can always sauté your corn kernels in a hot skillet if grilling isn’t possible. From Meredith Deeds.

Dressing:

• 3/4 c. mayonnaise

• Zest of 1 lime

• 1/4 c. fresh lime juice

• 1 jalapeño or serrano chile, seeded and finely chopped

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. cayenne powder

Salad:

• 5 ears of corn, husked

• 8 oz. uncooked cavatappi, penne or other short pasta

• 2 c. shredded rotisserie chicken

• 2/3 c. Cotija or feta cheese, crumbled, plus more for garnish

• 1/2 c. thinly sliced green onions (green parts only)

• 1/2 c. chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

• 1 tsp. chili powder

Directions

To make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the mayo, lime zest, lime juice, chile pepper, salt and cayenne powder. Cover and chill until ready to use.

To prepare salad: Prepare grill for medium heat. Grill corn, turning occasionally, until tender and charred, 8 to 10 minutes; let cool slightly. Cut kernels from cobs and transfer to a large bowl.

Cook pasta to al dente, according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool. Drain well and transfer to bowl with corn.

Add chicken, 2/3 cup cheese, green onions and 1/2 cup cilantro. Add dressing and toss gently to coat. Garnish with a sprinkling of chili powder and more cheese and cilantro.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 440 Fat 23 g Sodium 720 mg

Carbohydrates 40 g Saturated fat 5 g Total sugars 4 g

Protein 19 g Cholesterol 50 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, ½ carb, 2 lean protein, 3½ fat.