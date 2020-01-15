Winter Vegetable Pot Pies

Serves 5.

Note: No need for a bottom crust here. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 c. chopped carrot (1 large)

• 1 c. chopped parsnip (1 medium)

• 2 c. chopped cabbage, chopped

• 3 tbsp. flour

• 1 tsp. dried sage

• 1 c. vegetable stock

• 1 c. unsweetened almond milk or whole milk

• 1/2 c. peas, frozen

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. pepper

• Pastry dough (see recipe) or 1 refrigerated pie crust

• 1 egg, whisked with 1 tbsp. water, optional

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Prepare 5 (4-inch diameter) ramekins.

In a 2-quart pot, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the carrots, parsnips and cabbage, and sauté for a minute, then reduce the heat to low and cover for 10 minutes, until the vegetables are tender when pierced with a paring knife.

Sprinkle the sage and flour over the vegetables, stirring until all the flour is moistened and cooked, about 2 minutes. Gradually stir in the stock, 1/2 cup at a time, then the almond milk. Increase the heat to medium and stir frequently until the mixture starts to bubble. Take off the heat and stir in the peas, salt and pepper.

Let the pot stand in a warm spot while you prepare the pastry.

If making your own pastry, do so now. For either homemade or refrigerated pie crust, roll out each round to cover a ramekin and hang down 1/2 inch. If using refrigerated dough, cut the dough into circles that will cover the ramekins, if necessary, press together scraps to make the last one. Portion the vegetable filling into the ramekins, then place a dough round on top of each ramekin, and cut three slashes in the middle.

Brush with egg wash, if using, and bake for about 25 minutes. The pastry will be golden brown and the filling will be bubbling through the cuts in the crust. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 325 Fat 18 g Sodium 690 mg

Carbohydrates 35 g Saturated fat 10 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 6 g Cholesterol 65 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 2 starch, 3 ½ fat.

Pastry Dough

Makes 5 rounds for 4-inch diameter ramekins.

• 1 c. flour

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 6 tbsp. butter or nonhydrogenated shortening, chilled

• 3 tbsp. ice water, or more if needed

Directions

Place the flour and salt in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Use a pastry cutter or fork to cut in the fat until the flour mixture is the size of grains of rice. Use a fork to fluff the mixture as you drizzle in the ice water, then start gently squeezing the flour mixture to form a dough. You may need to drizzle in a tablespoon or so more water, just to make it hold together. Form 5 rounds (about 4 inches each), and put on a plate and refrigerate for 30 minutes.