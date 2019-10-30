Whole-Wheat Focaccia With Kale Pesto
Serves 4.
Note: If the thought of kneading makes you tired, try this no-knead, overnight focaccia. Set it up the day before and you will have smooth sailing for an easy, freshly baked flatbread. From Robin Asbell.
• 1 1/2 tsp. active dry yeast
• 3 3/4 c. whole-wheat flour, divided
• 3 tbsp. plus 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
• 1 tsp. salt
• 2 c. Tuscan kale, packed
• 1 garlic clove
• 1/2 c. pine nuts or walnuts
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1/2 lb. cherry tomatoes, halved (about 1 1/2 c.)
Directions
To make the sponge: Combine yeast and 1/2 cup lukewarm water in a large bowl or 2-quart storage tub. Stir to dissolve. Whisk in 3/4 cup flour. Cover with plastic wrap and let proof in a warm place until bubbly and doubled in volume, about 30 minutes. Stir in 1 cup lukewarm water and 2 tablespoons olive oil, then stir in the remaining 3 cups flour. Mix only until a dough is formed. Cover and let stand for an hour, then refrigerate overnight.
To finish the focaccia: With parchment, line an 11- by 19-inch sheet pan with a rim. Drizzle the parchment with 1 teaspoon olive oil. Scrape the cold dough onto the parchment, then pat out to fill the pan. If the dough resists, let it rest for 5 minutes, then press with your fingertips to the size of the pan. Cover loosely and let come to room temperature and rise, about 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Use your fingertips to dimple the dough, if desired, and drizzle with remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil. Sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool on a rack.
To make the pesto: In a food processor, combine the kale, garlic and nuts. Process until smooth, scraping down as needed. Add 1/4 cup olive oil and process until smooth. Scrape out into a small bowl. (Makes about 3/4 cup.)
Spread the pesto on the baked focaccia, then cover with halved cherry tomatoes. Serve immediately.
Nutrition information per serving:
Calories 725 Fat 38 g Sodium 780 mg
Carbohydrates 87 g Saturated fat 5 g Added sugars 0 g
Protein 19 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 14 g
Exchanges per serving: 6 starch, 6 ½ fat.