Whole-Wheat Focaccia With Kale Pesto

Serves 4.

Note: If the thought of kneading makes you tired, try this no-knead, overnight focaccia. Set it up the day before and you will have smooth sailing for an easy, freshly baked flatbread. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 1/2 tsp. active dry yeast

• 3 3/4 c. whole-wheat flour, divided

• 3 tbsp. plus 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 tsp. salt

• 2 c. Tuscan kale, packed

• 1 garlic clove

• 1/2 c. pine nuts or walnuts

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 lb. cherry tomatoes, halved (about 1 1/2 c.)

Directions

To make the sponge: Combine yeast and 1/2 cup lukewarm water in a large bowl or 2-quart storage tub. Stir to dissolve. Whisk in 3/4 cup flour. Cover with plastic wrap and let proof in a warm place until bubbly and doubled in volume, about 30 minutes. Stir in 1 cup lukewarm water and 2 tablespoons olive oil, then stir in the remaining 3 cups flour. Mix only until a dough is formed. Cover and let stand for an hour, then refrigerate overnight.

To finish the focaccia: With parchment, line an 11- by 19-inch sheet pan with a rim. Drizzle the parchment with 1 teaspoon olive oil. Scrape the cold dough onto the parchment, then pat out to fill the pan. If the dough resists, let it rest for 5 minutes, then press with your fingertips to the size of the pan. Cover loosely and let come to room temperature and rise, about 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Use your fingertips to dimple the dough, if desired, and drizzle with remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil. Sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool on a rack.

To make the pesto: In a food processor, combine the kale, garlic and nuts. Process until smooth, scraping down as needed. Add 1/4 cup olive oil and process until smooth. Scrape out into a small bowl. (Makes about 3/4 cup.)

Spread the pesto on the baked focaccia, then cover with halved cherry tomatoes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 725 Fat 38 g Sodium 780 mg

Carbohydrates 87 g Saturated fat 5 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 19 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 14 g

Exchanges per serving: 6 starch, 6 ½ fat.