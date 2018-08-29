Watermelon Gazpacho

Serves 4.

Note: Blending the olive oil into the purée makes this very light soup a little more substantial. The garnishes make it a meal, and vegans can opt for avocado instead of feta. From Robin Asbell.

• 4 c. watermelon, seedless, diced

• 1 small cucumber, finely chopped

• 1/2 small green bell pepper, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped red onion

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 3 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

• 8 sprigs fresh spearmint

• 4 oz. feta cheese or 1 small avocado, cubed

Directions

Chop the watermelon in small pieces, and put it in a medium bowl. Save the juices as you chop, adding them to the bowl. Peel, seed and finely chop the cucumber, green bell pepper and red onion and add to the bowl.

Add the salt and lime juice. Stir to mix, then transfer about 2 1/2 cups to a blender and purée until smooth.

With the machine running, drizzle the olive oil in gradually. Stir the purée back into the bowl with the chopped watermelon.

Serve garnished with a drizzle of olive oil, if desired, feta cubes or avocado, and spearmint leaves.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 190 Fat 13 g Sodium 560 mg

Carbohydrates 16 g Saturated fat 5 g Total sugars 12 g

Protein 5 g Cholesterol 25 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 fruit, 1 high-fat protein, 1 fat.