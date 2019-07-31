The Best Blueberry Muffins

Makes 1 dozen muffins.

Note: Instead of using granulated sugar as a garnish, try turbinado sugar, which has large crystals. From Rick Nelson.

• 2 c. flour

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. baking soda

• 2 c. (about 1 pint) blueberries, picked through for stems, divided

• 1 c. sugar, plus extra for garnish (see Note)

• Freshly grated zest from 1 small lemon

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 2 eggs

• 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1/2 c. sour cream

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees and line 12 standard muffin cups with paper or foil cupcake liners.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda, and reserve.

In a small bowl, using a fork, mash 1/2 cup blueberries, and reserve.

In a bowl of an electric mixer, combine sugar and lemon zest. Using your fingers, rub zest and sugar together until sugar is fragrant and moist. Add butter and, on medium-high speed, beat until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla extract and sour cream and beat until thoroughly incorporated. Reduce speed to low and add flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated; do not overmix. Batter will be thick and slightly lumpy.

Using a spatula, fold mashed blueberries into batter, then fold remaining berries into batter.

Fill prepared muffin cups with batter. Sprinkle a small amount of sugar over the batter and bake until muffin tops are lightly browned, about 30 to 35 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking. Remove muffin pan from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool for at least 30 minutes. Carefully remove muffins from pan and serve.

Nutrition information per muffin:

Calories 255 Fat 11 g

Sodium 200 mg Carbohydrates 37 g

Saturated fat 6 g Added sugars 17 g

Protein 4 g Cholesterol 60 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 ½ carb, 2 fat.