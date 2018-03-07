Thai Skirt Steak Tacos With Peanut Sauce and Cucumber-Mango Salsa

Makes 8 tacos.

Note: To get the most flavor out of the corn tortillas, toast them in a hot skillet or directly over a gas burner, until the edges are slightly blackened, stack them and wrap them in a clean dish towel. Fish sauce can be found in the Asian section of most supermarkets. From Meredith Deeds.

Steak:

• 1/3 c. lime juice

• 4 tbsp. fish sauce, divided (see Note)

• 3 tbsp. brown sugar

• 1 hot red chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 lb. skirt or flank steak, cut crosswise into 6-inch segments

Cucumber Mango Salsa:

• 1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

• 1 medium mango, peeled, pitted and diced

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint

Peanut Sauce:

• 1/4 c. peanut butter (either smooth or crunchy)

• 2 tbsp. lime juice

• 2 tbsp. water

• 1 tbsp. Sriracha sauce

• 1 tbsp. brown sugar

• 2 tsp. fish sauce (see note)

• 8 corn tortillas, warmed

• Thinly sliced cabbage

• Fresh cilantro leaves

• Fresh mint leaves, torn

Directions

To prepare the meat: In a small measuring cup, combine lime juice, 2 tablespoons fish sauce, 3 tablespoons brown sugar and chile. Whisk until sugar is dissolved. Transfer half of the mixture into a medium bowl and the remaining mixture into a large zip-top bag.

Add remaining 2 tablespoons fish sauce and garlic to the zip-top bag. Shake to combine. Add steak, seal bag and turn several times to coat steak in marinade. Keep refrigerated for at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours.

To make the salsa: In the bowl with the lime juice mixture, add the cucumber, mango, cilantro and mint. Stir to combine. Set aside.

To make the Peanut Sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, 2 tablespoons lime juice, water, Sriracha sauce, 1 tablespoon brown sugar and 2 teaspoons fish sauce. Set aside. (Add more water, a tablespoon at a time, if the sauce is too thick to drizzle.)

To complete the dish: Preheat your broiler to high and place rack 6 inches from broiler. Place a piece of foil over a large baking sheet and lay the skirt steak on top. Broil for about 4 minutes on each side (for medium-rare); broil a bit longer on each side if you prefer it more well done. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Cut into thin slices against the grain.

Place a slice or two of meat in each warm tortilla, drizzle with peanut sauce and top with sliced cabbage, cucumber and mango salsa, cilantro and mint leaves and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 260 Fat 11 g Sodium 685 mg

Carbohydrates 26 g Saturated fat 3 g Total sugars 12 g

Protein 15 g Cholesterol 30 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 1 starch, 1 medium-fat protein, 1 fat.