Thai-Inspired Corn and Coconut Milk Soup

Serves 4.

Note: Coconut milk has a sweet, rich flavor that complements fresh sweet corn. Simmering the coconut milk with ginger and lemon zest adds warmth and depth with very little effort. A milder red chile such as a red jalapeño or red Fresno could be used, but if you like a hotter soup, use Thai chiles or some other hot variation. Serve the soup with cooked black rice or white rice for a more substantial meal. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 (15 oz.) can coconut milk

• 2 c. vegetable stock

• 6 slices fresh ginger

• 1 wide, long strip of lemon peel

• 1 tbsp. tamari soy sauce

• 1 tsp. Sriracha, or to taste

• 1 tsp. sugar

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 2 large red chiles, chopped (see Note)

• Kernels cut from from 2 ears of fresh corn

• 1 large carrot, quartered lengthwise and sliced thinly

• 1 block extra-firm tofu, drained and cubed

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1/2 c. fresh spearmint, plus 4 sprigs.

Directions

In a large pot, combine the coconut milk, vegetable stock, ginger slices, lemon zest strip, tamari, Sriracha, sugar and salt, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.

Add the chiles, corn, carrot and tofu and simmer for about 10 minutes longer, until the carrots are softened. Stir in the lemon juice and taste for seasoning, adding more Sriracha, if desired. Remove the ginger slices and lemon peel.

Serve with slivered mint and mint sprigs to garnish.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 360

Fat 26 g

Sodium 940 mg

Carbohydrates 25 g

Saturated fat 18 g

Added sugars 2 g

Protein 16 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, ½ carb, 2 medium-fat protein, 3 fat.