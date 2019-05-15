Sweet Skillet Pork Loin Chops

Serves 2.

Note: Buy thin, boneless pork loin chops for this recipe. Or cut them yourself from a whole pork loin.

• 4 thin boneless pork loin chops, about 1/4- to 1/3-in. thick

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 c. flour

• 1/2 tsp. Morton Nature’s Seasons seasoning blend

• 2 tsp. canola oil

• 2 tsp. unsalted butter

• 1/4 c. white wine

• 1/3 c. apricot preserves

• 1/3 c. fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth

Directions

Pat the pork chops dry. Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. In a shallow dish or pie plate, mix together the flour and seasoning blend.

Dredge each pork chop in the flour mixture, making sure to coat all sides. In a large skillet, heat the oil and butter together, swirling the pan so the oil coats the bottom.

Add the pork chops and cook until nicely browned, about 3 minutes. Turn and cook on the other side about 2 minutes more, depending on the thickness. Thicker pork chops will take longer.

Remove the pork chops to a plate, cover and keep warm.

In the same skillet, add the white wine. Bring to a boil while stirring and scraping up any browned bits on the bottom. Reduce the heat to medium and add the apricot preserves and chicken broth. Stir and cook until the sauce is thickened and reduced some. Use 2 pork chops per serving, drizzled with sauce.