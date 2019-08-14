Summer’s Freshest Tomato Sauce

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: You can serve this hot or at room temperature. It’s so satisfying that it needs little else to make a full dish. But a little sprinkling of grated hard cheese or shredded mozzarella or a dollop of ricotta is always nice. From Beth Dooley.

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 garlic clove, smashed

• 2 to 2 1/2 lb. mixed tomatoes (cherry, beefsteak, plum) cut into 1/2-in. dice

• 2 to 3 tbsp. torn fresh basil leaves

• 1 lb. pasta (spaghetti, linguine or angel hair)

• About 6 quarts of salted water

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Film a 10- or 12-inch heavy skillet with the oil and set over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, tomatoes and basil, and cook only until the juices have been released, about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Bring the water to a rapid boil. Drop in the pasta and stir, cooking until tender, but a little firm (al dente).

Drain in a colander, then toss into the pan with the tomatoes and tangle together. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 425 Fat 9 g Sodium 290 mg

Carbohydrates 72 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 14 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 4 starch, 1 fat.