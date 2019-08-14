Summer’s Freshest Tomato Sauce
Serves 4 to 6.
Note: You can serve this hot or at room temperature. It’s so satisfying that it needs little else to make a full dish. But a little sprinkling of grated hard cheese or shredded mozzarella or a dollop of ricotta is always nice. From Beth Dooley.
• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 garlic clove, smashed
• 2 to 2 1/2 lb. mixed tomatoes (cherry, beefsteak, plum) cut into 1/2-in. dice
• 2 to 3 tbsp. torn fresh basil leaves
• 1 lb. pasta (spaghetti, linguine or angel hair)
• About 6 quarts of salted water
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Film a 10- or 12-inch heavy skillet with the oil and set over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, tomatoes and basil, and cook only until the juices have been released, about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Bring the water to a rapid boil. Drop in the pasta and stir, cooking until tender, but a little firm (al dente).
Drain in a colander, then toss into the pan with the tomatoes and tangle together. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:
Calories 425 Fat 9 g Sodium 290 mg
Carbohydrates 72 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 g
Protein 14 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 6 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 4 starch, 1 fat.