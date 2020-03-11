St. Patrick's Day Frittata

Serves 6.

Note: Feel free to add shredded cabbage to this mix, if you prefer. This dish can be made up to one day ahead, covered and refrigerated. Reheat, if desired, or serve at room temperature or chilled. From Diane Rossen Worthington.

• 1/2 lb. baby potatoes (about 1-in. in diameter; if larger, cut in half)

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 2 leeks, white and green part only, thinly sliced and well rinsed

• 1 bunch baby spinach, coarsely shredded

• 3 oz. thinly sliced deli corned beef, cut into long strips

• 12 eggs

• 1 c. shredded mozzarella, manchego, Gruyère or Parmesan cheese

• Salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• Favorite green salsa or hot sauce

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped parsley

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Boil the potatoes in a medium pan for 2 minutes. Drain the potatoes and let dry. Reserve.

Heat the oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet with an ovenproof handle (or cover a wooden handle with foil) over medium-high heat. Add leeks and sauté until soft but not brown, about 5 to 6 minutes.

Add the potatoes and continue cooking, rolling them around, for 3 minutes or until the potatoes are slightly tender. Add the spinach and cover the pan to let steam for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until wilted and potatoes are tender.

Add the corned beef and cook another minute. Season with salt and pepper. (If you want to add cabbage, do so now: First, shred half a small cabbage and sauté it separately until it is just wilted before adding it to the vegetable mixture.)

Combine eggs with cheese, salt and pepper in a medium mixing bowl, and whisk until well blended.

Arrange the vegetable ingredients in the skillet evenly and pour over the egg mixture. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, lifting up the bottom with a spatula, allowing more liquid to cook and until the bottom of mixture is cooked, about 5 minutes. The top will still be moist and slightly liquidy.

Transfer skillet to the oven and bake until the frittata is puffed and brown and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes.

Serve the frittata out of the pan or invert onto a large platter, placing a spatula beneath it to ensure it will slide out easily. Invert again onto a serving platter, so the browned top faces up. Drizzle with desired green sauce, if desired, and garnish with parsley. Serve immediately or at room temperature.

Advance preparation: This dish can be made up to one day ahead, covered and refrigerated. Reheat, if desired, or serve at room temperature or chilled.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 330 Fat 21 g

Sodium 470 mg Carbohydrates 13 g

Saturated fat 7 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 21 g Cholesterol 400 mg

Dietary fiber 2 g

Exch. per serving: 1 carb, 3 medium-fat protein, 1 fat.