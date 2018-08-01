Lamb and Potato Suugo (Spiced Lamb Stew)

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: “Suugo,” meaning sauce, is similar to a stew. Serve this over rice with a Somali shidni (chutney) on the side (recipe follows). From “Soo Fariista/ Come Sit Down: A Somali American Cookbook,” by Wariyaa, Somali Youth in Museums.

• 1/4 c. vegetable oil

• About 1/2 lb. lamb, cubed

• 1 onion, chopped

• 1 tsp. garlic powder

• 1 tsp. ground coriander

• 1 large potato, peeled and cubed

• 2 tbsp. tomato paste

• 1/2 c. water

• 1 tsp. ground turmeric

• 1 tsp. curry powder

• Salt, to taste

Directions

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook the lamb until lightly browned.

Add the onions and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, coriander and potatoes and cook, stirring for 1 minute.

Stir in the tomato paste, 1/2 cup water, turmeric and curry powder. Cook on low heat until the sauce thickens and the potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes.

Add more water if the sauce seems dry. Season with salt to taste and serve.

Nutrition information per serving of 8:

Calories 140 Fat 9 g Sodium 20 mg

Carbohydrates 10 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 1 g

Protein 6 g Cholesterol 15 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, 1 lean protein, 1½ fat.

Somali Shidni (Hot Chutney)

Makes about 1 cup.

Note: Serve traditional chutney alongside roasts and stews. Be warned, it’s plenty hot! Tamarind paste is made from the tropical tamarind fruit; find it with Asian foods at the supermarket. From “Soo Fariista/ Come Sit Down: A Somali American Cookbook,” by Wariyaa, Somali Youth in Museums.

• 3 tbsp. tamarind paste (see Note)

• 3 tomatoes, diced (about 2 c.)

• 2 serrano chiles

• 2 to 3 garlic cloves

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 c. water

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

Directions

Combine the tamarind paste, tomatoes, chiles, garlic, salt and 1/4 cup water in the bowl of a food processor and blend well.

Heat the oil in a small saucepan, add the blended mixture, and cook for about 5 minutes.

Nutrition information per 2-tablespoon serving:

Calories 38 Fat 2 g Sodium 80 mg

Carbohydrates 6 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 4 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, ½ fat.

Wariyaas Bariis (Seasoned Rice)

Serves 8 to 10.

Note: This fragrant rice dish is delicious as a side to simply grilled chicken or topped with a spicy lamb or beef stew. From “Soo Fariista/ Come Sit Down: A Somali American Cookbook,” by Wariyaa, Somali Youth in Museums.

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 small onion, chopped

• 1 tsp. ground turmeric

• 1 tsp. ground coriander

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 4 1/2 c. water

• 3 c. basmati rice, rinsed

• 2 tomatoes, diced (about 1 1/2 c.)

• 1/2 c. chopped fresh cilantro, optional

Directions

Heat the oil in a large skillet and add the onions, turmeric, coriander, cumin and salt, stirring to combine. Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes or until the onions are softened.

In a large pan or rice cooker, stir together 4 1/2 cups water, rice, tomatoes and onion mixture. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cook, covered, for 20 minutes or until the rice reaches the desired texture. Top with cilantro.

Nutrition information per serving of 10:

Calories 220 Fat 2 g Sodium 70 mg

Carbohydrates 47 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 1 g

Protein 4 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 starch.