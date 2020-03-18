Smoked Whitefish, Radish and Apple Salad With Horseradish Aioli

Serves 2 to 4.

Note: Peppery radishes and tart, juicy apples pair with the smoky, salty whitefish from Lake Superior. The smoked fish is found in packages in the refrigerator section of the supermarket. Local brands include Morey’s, and versions from co-ops and butcher shops. The horseradish aioli adds a kick of heat. Serve with a cup of soup or crusty bread and call it dinner. Leftover aioli will keep in a covered jar in the refrigerator for up to three days. If you’re in a rush and don’t have time to make the aioli, whisk the garlic, mustard and horseradish sauce into ½ cup of good-quality mayonnaise. The salad is easily doubled or tripled to feed a crowd. From Beth Dooley.

• 3 to 6 oz. smoked whitefish, smoked trout or smoked salmon (or more)

• 1 small beauty heart radish, or 6 red radishes, cut into 2-in. pieces

• 1 medium tart apple, cored and cut into 2-in. pieces

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice or white wine vinegar

• 1 egg yolk

• 1/2 c. sunflower oil

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 3 to 4 tbsp. prepared horseradish sauce, to taste

Directions

Remove the skin from the whitefish (reserve for crisping; see below). Using a fork or your fingers, pick the flesh from the backbone and remove the needle bones. Arrange the radishes and apples on a serving plate and then top with the smoked fish.

To make the aioli, put the garlic, mustard, lemon juice and egg yolk into a blender and process until smooth. With the motor running, add the oil in a thin stream. Stir in the horseradish sauce. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve the aioli alongside the salad. Transfer leftover aioli to a jar, cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

To crisp the whitefish skin: Heat a cast-iron skillet or nonstick pan over medium-high heat and set the skin, scale side down, to sizzle until it is lightly browned and seems crisp, about 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and continue cooking until crisp, another 3 to 4 minutes. Use this as a garnish or break into chunks for a snack.

Nutrition information per each of 4 servings:

Calories 215 Fat 18 g

Sodium 130 mg Carbohydrates 8 g

Saturated fat 3 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 6 g Cholesterol 40 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ fruit, 1 lean protein, 3 fat.