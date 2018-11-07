Smashed Potatoes With Olives

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Make this dish with any variety of potato, just be sure they're local and fresh. You can boil the potatoes ahead and then smash and bake them later. Vary the olives or swap them out for shredded cheese. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 lb. potatoes, scrubbed

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 c. green olives, sliced

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 1/4 c. chopped parsley

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. If the potatoes are large, cut into quarters. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes, reduce the heat, and simmer until just fork tender, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain.

Place the potatoes in a baking dish and crush with the back of a fork. Drizzle with the oil. Top with the olives and bake until the edges of the potatoes turn golden, about 6 to 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper and scatter the parsley over the top.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 200 Fat 10 g Sodium 110 mg

Carbohydrates 26 g Saturated fat 1 g Total sugars 1 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ starch, 2 fat.