Slow-Roasted Whole Lemons

Makes 5 roasted lemons.

Note: Slow-roasting whole lemons requires nothing more than a pinch of salt, a shallot, a heavy-lidded pot and a bit of water. Roasting whole citrus takes a long time, but is a largely hands-off process. Use thin-skinned citrus for the best results. The roasted lemons make a great condiment for cheese boards and add a burst of flavor to sauces. Adapted from Ronna Welsh.

• 5 small, thin-skinned lemons, preferably Meyer (about 1 lb.), scrubbed, cut almost in half across middle, remove exposed seeds

• 1 large shallot, peeled and thinly sliced

• 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

Directions

Place the oven rack in the middle position, and preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Put the lemons, shallot, 1/2 cup water and salt in a Dutch oven or any ovenproof, heavy-bottomed pot with a lid. Cover the pot, place in the oven and roast for about 1 hour and 30 minutes. After the first 30 minutes, check on the lemons every 15 to 20 minutes, stirring gently to coat the lemons with the liquid. If the lemons begin to brown, lower the oven temperature to 325 degrees to prevent scorching.

Watch for the lemons to begin to collapse, and for the liquid in the pot to take on a golden hue and thicken slightly. The shallot will melt into the liquid.

Remove the pot from the oven when the lemon pith is completely translucent and the juices have turned syrupy and caramel brown. Using tongs, grab a piece of lemon and use the softened fruit to mop the sides of the pot, loosening any bits. Drop that lemon back into the pot with the others.

Remove the lemons and the accumulated liquid from the heat and let cool completely. Serve as a condiment, or use to add flavor to sauces.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 25 Fat 0 g Sodium 60 mg Saturated fat 0 g

Carbohydrates 11 g Total sugars 0 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 5 g

Roasted Orange Slices

Makes 2 cups.

Note: Add these roasted orange slices to leaf or grain salads, or a cheeseboard. Serve them alongside game, pork or poultry, or just nibble on them as a snack. They have the chew and sweetness of dried fruit with a slight bitter edge. Adapted from Ronna Welsh, co-founder of Purple Kale Kitchenworks.

• 1 lb. thin-skinned oranges, such as Valencia, scrubbed, stem removed

• 1 1/2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, or more as needed

• 2 to 3 tbsp. white wine vinegar

Directions

Place the oven rack in the middle position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.

Quarter the oranges and remove any seeds. Lightly trim any membranes still attached to the central core of the wedges. Slice each wedge crosswise into triangles, no more than 1/8-inch-thick. Place the slices in a bowl and toss with the olive oil and salt.

Spill the oranges onto the parchment-lined baking sheet in a single layer. Place the baking sheet in the oven and roast for about 40 minutes, until the slices are soft and beginning to brown at the edges.

Carefully grab the long sides of the parchment paper and shake the slices so they fall together into the center of the paper. Return the parchment to the baking sheet. Sprinkle the gathered orange slices with 2 tablespoons vinegar.

Then fold the raised edges of the parchment together several times to make a pouch, carefully folding and tucking the open ends underneath. Roast for an additional 10 minutes, steaming the slices.

Allow the orange slices to cool inside the parchment pouch before tasting them. If the slices remain bitter (they shouldn’t), sprinkle with another tablespoon of vinegar, add a pinch of salt, fold the parchment over again and place the baking sheet back in the oven to steam for 5 more minutes.

Remove the oranges from the oven. Place the slices in a glass or ceramic container, scraping any accumulated juices over the slices. Cover and let cool completely.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 50 Fat 3 g

Sodium 35 mg Saturated fat 0 g

Carbohydrates 7 g Total sugars 0 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Chicken With White Wine, Roasted Lemons and Capers.

Chicken With White Wine, Roasted Lemons and Capers

Serves 4.

Note: Roasted lemons, capers and crushed red pepper flakes are stirred into the sauce of this simple braised chicken just before finishing in the oven. Serve with a crisp green salad. This dish calls for allowing the chicken to rest 30 minutes before cooking. Use this time to prep your vegetables. Adapted from Ronna Welsh.

• 2 lb. chicken legs (thigh and drumstick), bone-in, skin-on

• Kosher salt

• 1 1/2 tbsp. canola oil

• 1 large onion, sliced

• 5 garlic cloves, sliced

• 6 large fresh thyme sprigs

• 1 c. crisp white wine, such as sauvignon blanc

• 1/4 c. chopped whole preserved or roasted lemons, chop rind and pulp, discard seeds (see recipe)

• 1/4 c. roughly chopped capers

• 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Generously season both sides with salt and let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes, and up to 1 hour. When ready to cook, pat each piece dry again.

Place a large ovenproof heavy-bottom skillet with a lid over high heat. Add the oil and heat until shimmering. Place the chicken, skin side down, in a single layer in the pot. Cook each piece until it turns deep brown, about 10 minutes, then flip the pieces and brown the other side, an additional 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer the pieces to a plate.

Remove all but about 2 teaspoons of the fat from the skillet. Add the onion, garlic and thyme. Cook over medium heat until the vegetables begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the wine and turn heat to high to bring to a quick simmer.

Return the chicken pieces to the skillet, placing them on top of vegetables, skin side up. Pour any juices left on the plate back into the skillet. Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet and simmer for about 15 minutes.

Flip the chicken pieces and stir the vegetables. Cover and let simmer for another 15 minutes.

While the chicken is cooking, place an oven rack in the middle and preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Remove the lid and stir in the roasted lemons, capers and crushed pepper flakes. Turn the chicken pieces skin-side up. Cover the skillet and place it in the oven for about 15 minutes.

The chicken is ready when the meat easily pulls away from the bone, and the sauce is thick. Let the chicken rest in the pot for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 610 Fat 42 g Sodium 490 mg

Carbohydrates 11 g Saturated fat 10 g Total sugars 2 g








