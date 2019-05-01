Get your barbecue fix with these slow-cooked bourbon and brown sugar country-style ribs. Adding a last-minute splash of bourbon to the barbecue sauce gives it a fresh, lightly boozy flavor that highlights the flavor of these ultra-tender ribs.

Serves 8.

• 4 lb. country-style, bone-in pork ribs

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 recipe Bourbon and Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce (see recipe)

• 2 tbsp. bourbon

Directions

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Cover a large, rimmed baking sheet with foil.

Season ribs with salt and pepper and place on baking sheet. Cover with foil and bake for 90 minutes. Uncover and drain any excess liquid from the pan. Raise the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Set aside a little barbecue sauce and brush the ribs with that; place the pan back in the oven. (You will be brushing barbecue sauce on meat that’s not fully cooked, so do not put the used brush into fresh sauce unless you are using it all.) Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Set aside some more barbecue sauce. Turn the ribs over and brush with more of that sauce. Bake for another 30 minutes.

Set oven to broil and set aside some more sauce. Brush the ribs with that sauce and broil them, 6 inches from the heating element, for 4 to 6 minutes, turning once, until the ribs are charred in places. Remove from oven.

Add 2 tablespoons of bourbon to the remaining sauce. Using a clean brush (because you are done cooking), brush the ribs with sauce and serve with extra sauce on the side.

Nutrition information per serving, using ¾ of sauce for all:

Calories 380 Fat 13 g

Sodium 810 mg Saturated fat 5 g

Carbohydrates 24 g Added sugars 20 g

Protein 37 g Cholesterol 105 mg

Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges: 1 ½ carb, 5 medium-fat protein.

Bourbon and Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce

Makes 2 1/2 cups

Note: From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 1/2 c. ketchup

• 1/2 c. bourbon

• 1/2 c. brown sugar

• 1/3 c. apple cider vinegar

• 1/4 c. honey

• 2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tbsp. smoked paprika

• 1 1/2 tsp. onion powder

• 1 tsp. garlic powder

• 1 tsp. mustard powder

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Whisk together all the ingredients in a medium pot. Bring to a simmer over low heat and cook for 10 minutes.

Nutrition information per 2 tablespoons:

Calories 54 Fat 0 g

Sodium 240 mg Saturated fat 0 g

Carbohydrates 13 g Added sugars 11 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb.