Skillet Chicken, Zucchini and Ricotta Pasta

Serves 6.

Note: Zucchini, tomatoes and basil are the stars of a late-summer garden and they shine brightly in this quick and easy one-pan pasta dish. Substitute penne or any short pasta for the campanelle, if preferred. From Meredith Deeds.

• 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-in. pieces (about 1 lb.)

• 3/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 2 tbsp. olive oil, divided

• 3 medium zucchini, sliced thinly (for larger zucchini, cut in half lengthwise before slicing)

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 12 oz. dried campanelle pasta (Italian for "bellflowers," see Note)

• 3 c. chicken stock (low-sodium, if purchased)

• 2 medium tomatoes, chopped

• 1 1/2 c. ricotta

• 1/3 c. grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

• Zest of 1 lemon

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1/3 c. chopped basil, plus more for garnish

Directions

Season chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 6 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove from skillet and keep warm.

Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Add zucchini and cook, stirring frequently, for 3 to 4 minutes or until zucchini begins to brown. Add garlic and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Remove from skillet.

Add pasta and stock to the skillet and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 9 to 11 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente. (There will be a bit of liquid left in the skillet.)

Stir in the tomato, ricotta, Parmesan, lemon zest, cooked chicken and zucchini. Continue to cook until heated through.

Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice and basil. Adjust seasoning. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with more chopped basil. Serve with more Parmesan cheese on the side.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 560 Fat 19 g Sodium 550 mg

Carbohydrates 57 g Saturated fat 8 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 39 g Cholesterol 85 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 3 starch, 3 ½ med.-fat protein.