Sheet-Pan Red Wine and Blue Cheese Burgers With Roasted Wedge Fries

Serves 4.

Note: A red wine reduction and blue cheese turn these no-muss, no-fuss burgers into seriously sophisticated fare. Look for sturdy, bakery-quality buns, as these burgers are juicy and if the buns are too soft and lightweight, they may get soggy. From Meredith Deeds.

• 2 large baking potatoes, unpeeled

• 3 tbsp. olive oil, divided

• 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 2 (1/2-in.) thick slices red onion

• 2 c. dry red wine

• 1 tbsp. brown sugar

• 1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

• 1 1/4 lb. ground beef (85 percent lean)

• 4 oz. crumbled blue cheese

• 4 good-quality hamburger buns, split

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a large, rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

Scrub the potatoes, cut them in half lengthwise, then cut each half in quarters lengthwise. You'll have 8 long wedges from each potato. In a large bowl, toss the potato wedges with 2 tablespoons oil, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Brush both sides of the onion slices with remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

Place the potato wedges and onion slices, cut side down, on baking sheet. Bake on the middle rack for 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the wine, brown sugar and vinegar, stirring until dissolved. Let boil and reduce to 1/4 cup, about 8 to 12 minutes. It should be slightly thickened. Set aside.

Remove the sheet pan from the oven and transfer the onions to a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the red wine mixture, and toss to coat and set aside. Turn potato wedges over and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are browned.

Form the beef into 4 (1/2-inch-thick) patties about 4 inches wide (or slightly wider than the diameter of your hamburger buns). Season both sides with the remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place on an 8- by 12-inch piece of foil and fold 1/2-inch along the edges up so that the juices from the burgers don't make the fries soggy.

Move potatoes to one side of pan and place burgers (on the foil) on the other side and bake until the patties are at the desired doneness and the potatoes are browned, about 6 to 8 minutes for medium (145 degrees) burgers. Remove sheet pan from the oven and place the buns in the oven to warm for 1 minute.

Brush the burgers with the remaining red wine mixture. Place the burger patties on the bottom buns and top with blue cheese and onions. Serve the fries with the burgers.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 780 Fat 35 g Sodium 1,390 mg

Carbohydrates 69 g Saturated fat 13 g Total sugars 12 g

Protein 42 g Cholesterol 110 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 4 starch, ½ carb, 4 medium-fat protein, 2 fat.