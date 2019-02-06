Sheet-Pan Chicken Shawarma With Yogurt Sauce

Serves 4.

Note: Citrusy garlic and spice-infused marinated chicken thighs and red onion slices are roasted on one, easy-to-clean sheet pan before being sliced and served with pita and a flavorful cilantro mint yogurt sauce. Harissa is a Tunisian hot chile pepper paste, often found in the ethnic aisle of the grocery store; a substitute is Sriracha sauce. From Meredith Deeds.

• 5 tbsp. olive oil, divided

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice

• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 tsp. ground coriander

• Salt

• 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 1/4 tsp. turmeric

• 1 1/4 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 medium red onion, halved and cut into 1/2-in. slices

• 4 pitas or small naan, warmed

• Cucumber slices

• Cherry tomatoes, halved

• Yogurt Sauce (recipe follows)

• Harissa, if desired (see Note)

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together 4 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, coriander, 1 teaspoon salt, red pepper flakes and turmeric. Add chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes up to 8 hours.

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a 13- by 18-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

In medium bowl, toss together onion, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper.

Place onion to 1 side of baking sheet. Remove chicken thighs from marinade, shaking off any excess, and place on other side. Discard marinade.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until the chicken is lightly browned, and the outside and the inside are completely cooked (at least 165 degrees).

Cut chicken into 1/2-inch slices and place on a serving platter with onions. Serve with pita, cucumber, tomatoes, Yogurt Sauce and a drizzle of harissa, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving with sauce and vegetables:

Calories 550 Fat 25 g Sodium 870 mg

Carbohydrates 40 g Saturated fat 6 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 40 g Cholesterol 105 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, ½ carb, 5 lean protein, 2 ½ fat.

Yogurt Sauce

Makes 1 1/4 cups.

Note: From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 c. plain Greek yogurt

• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped cilantro

• 1 tbsp. finely chopped mint

• 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions

Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and chill until needed.

Nutrition information per 2 tablespoons:

Calories 50 Fat 5 g Sodium 75 mg

Carbohydrates 1 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 1 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 7 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 fat.