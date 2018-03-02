Shakshuka

Serves 4.

Note: Adapted from "Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking," by Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook.

• 1/4 c. olive oil, divided

• 1 onion, chopped (about 1 1/2 c.)

• 2 red bell peppers, cored, seeded and chopped into 1/4-in. dice

• 3 garlic cloves, sliced

• 3 tbsp. sweet paprika

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 tsp. ground coriander

• 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

• 4 c. crushed tomatoes

• 2 tsp. sugar

• 8 eggs

• Serrano chiles, thinly sliced

• Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet. Add the onions, bell peppers, garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander and salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have softened but not browned, about 10 minutes.

Add crushed tomatoes and sugar and simmer until reduced by about one-third, 10 to 12 minutes. Whisk in the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil.

Crack the eggs in the skillet, spacing them evenly in the sauce. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks remain runny, about 5 minutes. Top with serrano chiles and cilantro and serve immediately, right from the pan.