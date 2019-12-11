Sesame-Seared Salmon With Spicy Stir-Fried Vegetables

Serves 4.

Note: Salmon, crusted with sesame seeds and seared until crispy and golden, is served with a zippy blend of stir-fried cabbage, shiitake mushroom, carrots and red hot chile peppers. If you prefer your vegetables with less heat, feel free to leave out the chile peppers. From Meredith Deeds.

• 3 tbsp. soy sauce

• 1 tbsp. grated fresh ginger

• 1 tbsp. sugar

• 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 4 salmon fillets (about 4 oz. each), skins on

• 1/4 c. white (or a combination of white and black) sesame seeds

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

• 8 oz. shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and discarded and caps cut in half

• 1 medium head Napa cabbage, chopped

• 1 c. matchstick-cut carrots

• 1 or 2 red Fresno chiles, thinly sliced

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, ginger, sugar, sesame oil and garlic. Whisk until sugar dissolves. Reserve 3 tablespoons of the sauce and set aside. Brush the tops and sides of salmon fillets with remaining sauce.

Sprinkle 1 tablespoon sesame seeds on the flesh side of each salmon fillet. Press to adhere the seeds to the salmon.

Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in an ovenproof large skillet over medium heat, add the salmon, skin-side up, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until browned. Turn over and cook for another 2 minutes to crisp the skin. Transfer to the oven and cook for another 5 to 8 minutes, until cooked to desired doneness. Remove from the skillet and keep warm.

In another large skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over high heat, add the vegetables, and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes, until just cooked. Add the reserved soy sauce mixture and cook for another 1 minute. Divide salmon and vegetables among serving plates. Serve immediately.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 345 Fat 16 g

Sodium 760 mg Carbohydrates 20 g

Saturated fat 3 g Added sugars 3 g

Protein 32 g Cholesterol 65 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 vegetable, ½ carb, 4 lean protein, 1 ½ fat.