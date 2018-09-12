Sesame Salt and Pepper Steak

Serves 2 to 3.

Note: From "A Common Table: 80 Recipes and Stories From My Shared Cultures," by Cynthia Chen McTernan.

• 1 lb. flank steak (about 3/4-in. thick)

• 1 tbsp. neutral-tasting oil, such as grapeseed or canola

• 1/4 tsp. coarse kosher or sea salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper

For the sauce:

• 1 tbsp. kosher salt

• 1 1/2 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper

• 3 tbsp. pure sesame oil (not toasted)

Directions

For the steak: Preheat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Rub the meat with the grapeseed or canola oil all over, then season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Place in the skillet and cook, undisturbed, for 3 or 4 minutes, until a crust forms on the bottom. Turn the steak over (it should release fairly easily from the pan; if not, give it another 30 seconds); cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the internal temperature registers about 140 degrees on an instant-read thermometer (medium-rare; 150 to 155 degrees for medium-well). Transfer the steak to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes.

For the sauce: While the steak is resting, whisk together 1 tablespoon salt, 1 1/2 teaspoon pepper and sesame oil in a small bowl until well blended. (The salt won't quite dissolve, but it should be thoroughly moistened.)

Cut the steak against the grain into thin or thick slices. Drizzle some of the sauce over the top, or serve it alongside, for dipping.

Nutrition information per each of 3 servings:

Calories 320 Fat 20 g Sodium 740 mg

Carbohydrates 0 g Saturated fat 5 g Total sugars 0 g

Protein 33 g Cholesterol 95 mg Dietary fiber 0