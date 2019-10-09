Savory Baked Apple Crisp

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This savory crisp is great with pork, sausages, chicken and lamb. Serve with a wild rice pilaf for a light fall meal. We leave the peels on the apples, for color, texture and flavor. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 1/2 to 3 lb. tart, hard apples, cored and cut into 1-in. pieces

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary

• 1/4 tsp. grated nutmeg

• 1 tsp. maple syrup

• Generous pinch coarse salt

• Generous pinch freshly ground black pepper

• 1 c. chopped walnuts

• 1 tbsp. melted unsalted butter

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, toss the apples with the rosemary, nutmeg, maple syrup, salt and pepper.

Scatter the walnuts over the apples, then drizzle the butter over all. Place the crisp on a sheet pan and bake until the apples are tender and the walnuts are toasty, about 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 240 Fat 15 g Sodium 60 mg

Carbohydrates 27 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 5 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ fruit, ½ carb, 3 fat.