Salmon With Sriracha and Lime

Serves 4.

Note: This is light-tasting, quick and pantry-friendly, with a nice balance of sweet and heat. Choosing a center-cut fillet will help ensure even cooking. If you start with a frozen skin-on fillet, it's easiest to remove the skin before the fish has completely defrosted. Slip a sharp knife between flesh and skin, sliding it gradually against the flesh as you pull back the skin. Serve with a cucumber salad. Adapted from a 2013 recipe by Gwyneth Paltrow and Julia Turshen.

• 1 (1 1/4-lb.) piece skinned salmon fillet, preferably wild-caught and center-cut (may substitute four 6-oz. center-cut skinned salmon fillets)

• 1 large lime

• 1 tbsp. hoisin sauce (may substitute maple syrup)

• 1 1/2 tsp. Sriracha

• 1 tsp. kosher salt or coarse sea salt

• 4 to 6 stems curly parsley, rinsed (may substitute cilantro, a small handful of chives or 4 green onions, all finely chopped)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a quarter-baking sheet with parchment paper, then place the fish on it, skinned side down.

Zest the lime over a large liquid measuring cup, then cut the fruit in half and squeeze in its juice. Add the hoisin, Sriracha and salt, stirring to form a blended sauce.

Pour the sauce evenly over the salmon. Roast on the middle rack for 8 to 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish, until the center barely flakes or separates easily with the tines of a fork, or to your desired degree of doneness.

Meanwhile, finely chop enough of the parsley leaves to yield 3 tablespoons.

Transfer the salmon to a platter, then pour any pan juices over it. Using 2 forks, gently pull apart the flesh — make a slight, inviting mess — for easy serving. Scatter the chopped greens on top.

Serve warm, or at room temperature.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 220 Fat 9 g Sodium 470 mg

Carbohydrates 5 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 3 g

Protein 28 g Cholesterol 80 mg Dietary fiber 0 g