Rye Crackers With Nuts, Seeds and Dried Fruit

Makes about 70 to 80 crackers.

Note: The baked loaf needs to chill at least an hour before slicing and re-baking the crackers. Don't want 70 crackers at a time? You can freeze one half of the baked loaf, double-wrapped in plastic wrap and aluminum foil, for up to a month. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before slicing and baking. From Kim Ode.

• 1 c. buttermilk

• 1/4 c. honey

• 1 c. rye flour

• 1 c. whole-wheat flour

• 1/2 tsp. baking soda

• 2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1 c. dried fruit, a combination of chopped dried mission figs, apricots, craisins, cherries, etc., to total 1 cup

• 1/2 c. nuts, such as sliced almonds and pistachios

• 2 tbsp. each of flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a standard loaf pan and dust with rye flour. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, stir together buttermilk and honey. Add both flours, baking soda, salt and dried fruit.

In a skillet, mix together nuts and seeds and toast on medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring, until there's a slight nutty aroma. Be careful not to let them scorch. Add to the bowl and mix thoroughly.

Spread dough evenly in prepared pan and bake 45 minutes, until firm. Let bread cool 10 minutes, then invert onto a cooling rack.

After 30 minutes, cut loaf down center into 2 long loaves and place in refrigerator to cool for at least 1 hour.

To make crackers, preheat oven to 300 degrees. With a serrated knife, cut chilled loaf crosswise into slices slightly more than 1/8 inch thick but not thicker than 1/4 inch. Take your time with this step to keep crackers consistent.

Arrange slices in a single layer on 2 baking sheets and bake for 15 minutes. Remove sheets from oven and turn over each cracker, then return to oven (switching the sheets' position on the oven racks) and bake 15 to 20 minutes longer, watching carefully so they don't overbrown. Let cool completely; they will further crisp as they cool. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition information per cracker (of 80):

Calories 27 Fat 1 g Sodium 60 mg

Carbohydrates 5 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 2 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb.