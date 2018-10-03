Rosemary and Vanilla Spiced Pears

Serves 8.

Note: Pickled pears pair nicely with lamb, chicken and pork. Stored in a covered jar in the refrigerator, they will keep about a month. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 c. white wine vinegar

• 1 c. honey

• 3 large sprigs fresh rosemary

• 1 vanilla bean, split

• 4 pears, peeled, halved and cored

Directions

In a medium saucepan, bring the vinegar, 1/2 cup water and honey to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the rosemary sprigs and vanilla bean and simmer 5 minutes.

Gently add the pear halves, reduce the heat to a low simmer, and poach the pears until a thin-bladed knife pierces them easily. Remove from the heat and cool in the syrup.

Nutrition information per pear half:

Calories 80 Fat 0 g Sodium 1 mg Saturated fat 0 g

Carbohydrates 22 g Total sugars 17 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ fruit, ½ carb.