Rosemary and Vanilla Spiced Pears
Serves 8.
Note: Pickled pears pair nicely with lamb, chicken and pork. Stored in a covered jar in the refrigerator, they will keep about a month. From Beth Dooley.
• 1 c. white wine vinegar
• 1 c. honey
• 3 large sprigs fresh rosemary
• 1 vanilla bean, split
• 4 pears, peeled, halved and cored
Directions
In a medium saucepan, bring the vinegar, 1/2 cup water and honey to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the rosemary sprigs and vanilla bean and simmer 5 minutes.
Gently add the pear halves, reduce the heat to a low simmer, and poach the pears until a thin-bladed knife pierces them easily. Remove from the heat and cool in the syrup.
Nutrition information per pear half:
Calories 80 Fat 0 g Sodium 1 mg Saturated fat 0 g
Carbohydrates 22 g Total sugars 17 g
Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 3 g
Exchanges per serving: ½ fruit, ½ carb.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.