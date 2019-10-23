Roast Chicken With Rosemary and Pears

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Moister and richer in flavor than chicken breasts, the dark meat of chicken works beautifully with the mellow sweetness of pears. As the fruit roasts and releases its juices and fat, the pears melt into a caramelized, syrupy glaze. All you need with this dish is some bread to sop up the lush pan juices; add a salad of dark greens dressed in a sharp vinaigrette. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 tbsp. chopped rosemary, plus a few small sprigs for garnish

• Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

• 4 to 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, about 1 1/2 to 2 lb.

• 1 large shallot, roughly chopped

• 8 small or 4 large pears, halved or quartered, if larger

• 2 tbsp. olive or hazelnut oil

• 2 tsp. balsamic vinegar

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the chopped rosemary with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Rub the mixture all over the chicken thighs. Scatter the shallot and pears over a roasting pan and set the chicken on top of the pears. Drizzle the oil over all.

Roast for 15 minutes, then reduce the heat to 375 degrees. Baste the chicken, and continue roasting until the juices run clear, the meat is no longer pink and an oven thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 165 degrees, about 20 to 25 minutes more.

Remove the pan from the oven, drizzle the vinegar over the chicken and serve garnished with the rosemary sprigs and chopped parsley.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 330 Fat 15 g Sodium 120 mg

Carbohydrates 25 g Saturated fat 4 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 23 g Cholesterol 70 mg Dietary fiber 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ fruit, 3 medium-fat protein.