Red Lentil and Wild Rice Stew

Serves 4.

Note: Red lentils cook quickly, and fall apart to make a thick stew, studded with wild rice and vegetables. This makes enough for four, and is easily doubled, to make enough soup for weekday lunches or to freeze. Hand-harvested wild rice (light brown in color) cooks in 20 minutes, while cultivated (dark brown, almost black) takes up to an hour. From Robin Asbell.

• 1/4 c. uncooked wild rice (see Note)

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 large carrot, chopped

• 1/2 c. red lentils

• 1 large bay leaf

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 large ripe tomato, chopped

• 1 medium zucchini, quartered and sliced

• 8 large fresh sage leaves, slivered

Directions

In a small pot, place 2 cups water and wild rice, and place over high heat to bring to a boil. Cover and reduce the heat to low and cook for about 20 minutes for hand-harvested rice or 50 minutes for cultivated rice. Check for doneness by seeing if a few of the grains are split open and all are tender. If cooked through, drain the wild rice and reserve. If needs more time, add a little more water, if needed, and continue to cook until the grains split open.

In a large pot, warm 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and carrot, and stir. When sizzling, reduce the heat to medium low and cook for about 10 minutes, or until the onions are tender and lightly golden.

Add the lentils, 2 cups water, bay leaf and salt, and raise the heat to bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cover. Cook for 20 minutes, then uncover and stir. The lentils should be starting to fall apart. Add the tomato and zucchini and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the zucchini is tender but not falling apart, and the lentils are thickened. Keep warm.

To serve, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the slivered sage and stir, cooking until the herb shrivels and crisps.

Serve in bowls, with the sage and leftover oil it was cooked in on top.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 250 Fat 11 g Sodium 320 mg

Carbohydrates 31 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 5 g

Protein 9 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, ½ lean protein, 1½ fat.