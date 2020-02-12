Red Cabbage Fennel Winter Slaw

Serves 4.

Note: Tart and spicy, this bright slaw dazzles with sweet-hot chopped candied ginger. Toss in carrots or celeriac or whatever winter vegetables you like best. This will keep several days in the refrigerator. The vinaigrette will stay fresh up to 2 weeks, so feel free to double the quantity to have on hand. From Beth Dooley.

• 6 c. thinly sliced red cabbage

• 1/4 c. thinly sliced red onion

• 1/4 c. thinly sliced fennel

• Generous pinch coarse salt

• 1 tsp. grated lime zest

• 1/4 c. fresh lime juice

• 1/4 c. vegetable oil

• 1 tsp. honey or more to taste

• 1/4 c. chopped crystallized ginger

• Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Combine the cabbage, onion, and fennel in a bowl and toss with the salt. Allow the vegetables to sit a few minutes to release their liquid, then drain.

In a jar with a lid, shake together the lime zest, lime juice, oil and honey. Toss with the slaw and then toss in the chopped crystallized ginger and freshly ground black pepper and season to taste. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 220

Fat 14 g

Sodium 110 mg

Carbohydrates 25 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Added sugars 11 g

Protein 2 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 1 carb, 3 fat.