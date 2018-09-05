Ratatouille Pie

Serves 8.

Note: From Melissa Clark.

For the crust:

• 1 1/4 c. (160 g) all-purpose flour

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp. sugar

• 1/2 c. (113 g) unsalted butter (1 stick), cut into cubes, plus more for buttering foil

• 1/3 c. ice water, plus more if needed

For the filling:

• 1 large eggplant (about 1 1/2 lb.), cut into 3/4-in. cubes

• 1/2 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 5 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled, divided

• 1 tbsp. rosemary leaves, chopped, divided

• 1 tbsp. thyme leaves, divided

• Kosher salt, as needed

• 1 c. cherry tomatoes, cut in half

• 1 large white onion, sliced 1/4-in. thick

• 1 small zucchini or summer squash, cut into 3/4-in. cubes (about 7 oz.)

• 1 egg

• 3/4 c. coarsely grated white Cheddar or Gruyère

• 1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan

• 1/3 c. mayonnaise

• 1/4 tsp. black pepper, plus more as needed

• 1/2 c. fresh basil leaves, chopped

• 1 small plum tomato, sliced 1/4-in. thick, optional

• 1 tbsp. chopped Moroccan black olives (or other good black olives)

Directions

To make the dough: In a large bowl, mix together flour, salt and sugar to combine. Mix in cubed butter with your hands, pinching and squeezing the butter cubes (or use a pastry blender or food processor) until the largest pieces are the size of lima beans. Drizzle in the water a little at a time, mixing until the dough starts to come together into a mass. You may not need all the water, or you may need to add more.

When dough is starting to hold together but is still somewhat crumbly, transfer it to a lightly floured surface and press and knead it together into a smooth ball. Flatten into disk, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.

While dough chills, heat oven to 400 degrees.

To prepare vegetables: On a rimmed baking sheet, toss together eggplant, 1/4 cup oil, 2 garlic cloves, 1 1/2 teaspoons rosemary, 1 1/2 teaspoons thyme and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

On a second rimmed baking sheet, toss together the cherry tomatoes, onion slices, 2 tablespoons oil, 2 garlic cloves, 1 teaspoon rosemary, 1 teaspoon thyme and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

On a third rimmed baking sheet (or roasting pan if you don't have any more baking sheets), toss together zucchini, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 garlic clove, 1/2 teaspoon rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon thyme and a large pinch of salt.

Place all the pans in the oven (or work in batches if they don't fit at once) and roast until vegetables are browned, tossing every 10 minutes or so; about 35 minutes for onions, tomatoes and zucchini, and 45 minutes for eggplant. Remove from oven and let cool.

To assemble: On a floured surface, roll out dough to a 12-inch circle, then transfer to a 9-inch pie pan. Crimp edges to make a decorative crust. Use a fork to prick holes in bottom and sides of dough. Chill for 30 minutes.

Raise oven temperature to 425 degrees. Place pie shell on a rimmed baking sheet. Line dough with foil, fill with pie weights and bake for 15 minutes. Remove foil and weights, and continue baking until the dough is just baked through and barely turning golden on the edges, 5 to 10 minutes longer. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees.

In a medium bowl, beat egg until well mixed, then fold in both cheeses, mayonnaise, a pinch of salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Scrape all roasted vegetables into a large bowl, add basil, and toss well. Taste and season with more salt and pepper if needed. Spoon mixture into the baked pie shell, then top with cheese mixture. Arrange plum tomato slices on top, if using, and scatter with olives.

Bake until filling is lightly golden, about 30 minutes. Cool for at least 20 minutes before serving warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 460 Fat 37 g Sodium 320 mg

Carbohydrates 24 g Saturated fat 13 g Total sugars 5 g

Protein 8 g Cholesterol 70 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 1 starch, 7 fat.