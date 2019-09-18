Quick-Griddled Chicken With Herbs

Serves 6.

Note: From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 3 or 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves, total 2 1/2 lb.

• 1 1/2 tsp. coarse (kosher) salt

• 1 tsp. sweet paprika

• 2 tbsp. minced fresh herbs, such as a combination of thyme, tarragon, oregano (or 1 tbsp. dried mixed herbs)

• 1 tsp. minced fresh sage or 1/2 tsp. ground sage

• 1 tbsp. safflower, sunflower or canola oil, divided

• 1 or 2 tbsp. butter, cut into small bits or extra-virgin olive oil

• Sprigs of fresh herbs, for garnish

Directions

Pat chicken dry. Remove the chicken tenders from the underside of the breasts and save for another use. Place 1 breast half on the cutting board. Using a very sharp knife, butterfly the chicken as follows: Starting at the thickest side, slice the chicken horizontally in half, cutting nearly three-fourths of the way through to the other side. Open the chicken like a book (or a butterfly) and cover with a sheet of plastic wrap. Pound until uniformly about 1/2-inch thick. Cut in half if desired. Place on a baking sheet and repeat with remaining chicken breasts.

Mix salt, sweet paprika and herbs in small dish. Sprinkle on all sides of chicken. If working ahead, refrigerate loosely covered up to a day. Otherwise, leave on the counter in a cool kitchen for up to 30 minutes.

Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick griddle (or large skillet) over high heat until a drop of water sizzles on contact. Turn on the exhaust fan.

Reduce heat under the griddle to medium-high. Add about 1 teaspoon safflower oil then immediately add the chicken in a single, uncrowded layer. (Work in batches if necessary.) Cook, without turning, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Use tongs to flip chicken and cook second side until golden, about 3 minutes more. Remove chicken to a platter. Repeat with more oil and remaining chicken.

Dot the top with bits of butter or drizzle with olive oil. Repeat to cook remaining chicken. Garnish with herb sprigs.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 242 Fat 9 g

Sodium 572 mg Carbohydrates 0 g

Saturated fat 3 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 38 g Cholesterol 110 mg

Dietary fiber 0 g

Griddle-Seared Chicken With Caprese-Style Tomatoes

Serves 6.

Note: To add a smoky flavor to the chicken, put the cast-iron griddle on the grill grates of a hot charcoal or gas grill. After the griddle is hot, add the chicken in a single, uncrowded layer, cover the grill and cook as directed. If you can find them, use marinated mozzarella balls, dressing the salad with some of the oil from the container. From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 4 large boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, total 2 1/2 lb.

• Salt

• 1 (16-oz.) container mozzarella balls, drained

• 2 to 3 c. cored, seeded, diced ripe tomatoes

• 2 to 3 tbsp. thinly sliced fresh chives

• Extra-virgin olive oil

• Freshly ground black pepper

• Safflower, sunflower or canola oil

• 1/2 c. thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

• Shredded Parmesan cheese

• Fresh herb sprigs, for garnish

Directions

Pat chicken dry. Remove the chicken tenders from the underside of the breasts and save for another use. Place 1 breast half on the cutting board. Using a very sharp knife, butterfly the chicken as follows: Starting at the thickest side, slice the chicken horizontally in half, cutting nearly three-fourths of the way through to the other side. Open the chicken like a book (or a butterfly); cover with a sheet of plastic wrap. Pound until a uniform 1/2-inch thick. Cut in half if desired. Place on a baking sheet and repeat with remaining chicken breasts.

Season chicken generously with salt. If working ahead, refrigerate loosely covered up to a day. Otherwise, leave on the counter in a cool kitchen for up to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, slice mozzarella balls in half. Put into a bowl. Add tomatoes, chives and 1 or 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick griddle (or large skillet) over high heat until a drop of water sizzles on contact. Turn on the exhaust fan.

Reduce heat under the griddle to medium-high. Add a light coating of safflower oil, then immediately add the chicken in a single, uncrowded layer. (Work in batches if necessary.) Cook, without turning, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Flip chicken; cook second side until golden, about 3 minutes more.

Transfer chicken to a platter. Drizzle with olive oil. Repeat to cook remaining chicken. Stir basil into tomato mixture, then spoon mixture over chicken. Sprinkle with Parmesan and garnish with herb sprigs. Serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 446 Fat 25 g Sodium 153 mg Carbohydrates 2 g Saturated fat 12 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 52 g Cholesterol 158 mg Dietary fiber 1 g