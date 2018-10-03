Pumpkin Spice Chili

Serves 4.

Note: This recipe doubles easily; buy a big squash and proceed. Ancho chile powder is suggested, which is made from a single, relatively mild chile rather than the blend of spices in conventional chili powder. Ancho chile powder is not hot; if you want more heat, use chipotle or cayenne. You can use pre-peeled and cubed squash from the produce section, too. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 1/2 lb. red kuri or kabocha squash, 3 1/2 c. cubed

• 1 garlic clove, chopped

• 1/4 tsp. cinnamon

• 1/8 tsp. allspice

• 1/8 tsp. clove

• 1 tsp. cumin

• 1 tsp. ancho chile powder (see Note)

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 15 oz. canned diced tomatoes

• 1/2 c. white wine

• 15 oz. canned kidney beans (include all contents)

• 1/4 c. fresh cilantro

• Plain Greek yogurt or nondairy yogurt, for garnish, optional

Directions

Pour the olive oil into a large pot and place over medium-high heat for a few seconds, then add the onions. Sauté, lowering the heat as the onions start to sizzle. Cook over low heat for at least 5 minutes.

Add the squash cubes and stir. Raise the heat to medium-high and stir for another 2 to 3 minutes, then add the garlic, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, cumin, chile powder and salt. Stir for a minute, then add the tomatoes, wine and kidney beans and their liquids. Bring to a boil, then cover the pot and reduce the heat to medium-low.

Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until the squash is tender when pierced with a paring knife. Uncover and let simmer until slightly thickened. Serve sprinkled with cilantro. Add a dollop of yogurt, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 205 Fat 5 g Sodium 650 mg

Carbohydrates 34 g Saturated fat 1 g Total sugars 11 g

Protein 8 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 10 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 2 starch, 1 fat.