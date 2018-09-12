Potato Tomato Gratin

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Here is a lovely vegetarian entree or hearty side dish to grilled chicken or steak. It's delicious hot or at room temperature. Feel free to vary the cheese. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 1/2 lb. fresh potatoes

• 1 lb. tomatoes

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 tsp. coarse salt

• 1 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme

• 2 to 3 oz. fresh chèvre

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously coat a 9- by 13-inch gratin dish with some of the oil.

With a sharp knife, cut the potatoes into very thin slices and cut the tomatoes into 1/4-inch rounds.

Arrange the potatoes and tomatoes in overlapping layers, drizzling with oil and lightly sprinkling with the pepper, salt and thyme.

Cover the dish with foil and bake until the potatoes are soft and the tomatoes have released their juices and are melting into the potatoes, about 35 to 40 minutes.

Remove the foil and dot with the cheese. Continue baking until the cheese is bubbly and melted, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 205

Fat 11 g

Sodium 215 mg

Carbohydrates 23 g

Saturated fat 3 g

Total sugars 3 g

Protein 5 g

Cholesterol 4 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ starch, 2 fat.