Peas With Butter and Herbs

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: You'll need about 3 pounds of peas in the pod to yield 2 cups of shucked peas. Variations on this simple recipe include swapping out the butter for extra-virgin olive oil and/or changing the fresh dill to fresh basil. Caramelized sliced onions or pearl onions look lovely added to the cooked and buttered peas. Though flakes of Maldon sea salt are great here, ordinary table salt works, too. From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 1 1/2 c. (6 oz.) fresh snow peas, trimmed of their strings, cut crosswise in half or thirds

• 2 c. (6 oz.) small sugar snap peas, trimmed of their strings, optional

• 2 c. (about 10 oz.) freshly shucked green peas (English peas)

• 3 to 4 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened, divided

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh chives

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh dill

• Maldon sea salt to taste (see Note)

Directions

Heat a medium saucepan filled with salted water to a boil. Add the snow peas and the sugar snap peas. Cook for 1 minute. Add the shucked peas. Cook just until the peas turn bright green and lose a touch of their crunch, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes more. Drain well; return to the pan.

Add half of the butter to the pan; swirl to melt it into the peas. Stir in the chives, dill and a pinch or two of salt. Top with remaining butter. Serve right away.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 120 Fat 6 g Sodium 75 mg

Carbohydrates 13 g Saturated fat 4 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 5 g Cholesterol 15 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 fat.

Pea and Poblano Soup With Questo Fresco

Serves 4.

Note: Enjoy this soup warm topped with crumbled fresh cheese. Or serve it cold in small bowls drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil and hot pepper sauce. Use vegetable broth and unsweetened, thick canned coconut milk for a vegan version. From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 medium poblano chile, cored, seeded, diced

• 1 medium (6 oz.) red potato, peeled, diced

• 1/2 small yellow onion, finely chopped, about 1/2 c.

• 3 c. vegetable or chicken broth

• 2 c. (about 10 oz.) freshly shucked small green peas (English peas)

• 2 to 4 tbsp. unsweetened coconut milk or heavy whipping cream

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/2 c. crumbled queso fresco, farmers cheese or feta, optional

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

Heat oil in medium saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add poblano, potato and onion. Sauté until onion is fork-tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir in broth; simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Stir in peas; simmer, uncovered, stirring often, 3 minutes. Purée soup as smooth as you like with an immersion blender (or in small batches in a loosely covered blender and then return soup to saucepan).

Heat soup to a simmer. Stir in coconut milk or cream to taste. Season with salt. Serve in small bowls topped with crumbled cheese and cilantro. Or cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until chilled. Serve cold, with the garnishes.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 175 Fat 12 g Sodium 770 mg

Carbohydrates 12 g Saturated fat 4 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 5 g Cholesterol 12 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 2 fat.

Ginger-Seared Skirt Steak With Peas, Spring Greens and Creamy Grits

Serves 4.

Note: This recipe was inspired by a dish at Chicago's Michelin-starred Band of Bohemia. Serve this dish with a citrusy sour beer or a wheat beer. From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 3 small garlic cloves, crushed

• 2 tsp. finely grated fresh ginger (or refrigerated ginger paste)

• Salt

• 1 lb. well-trimmed skirt steak, cut into 6-in. lengths

• 3 c. low-salt chicken broth

• 1 c. stone-ground white grits, such as Bob's Red Mill

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 2 to 3 tbsp. sour cream

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 1 c. (about 5 oz.) freshly shucked small green peas (English peas)

• 4 c. assorted baby lettuces

• 1 to 2 c. tender young pea shoots, if available

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 1/2 tsp. white wine vinegar or sherry vinegar

• Oil in a sprayer

• Chopped fresh chives

Directions

Mix garlic, ginger and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Use the back of a spoon to lightly smear the mixture over both sides of the steak pieces. Let stand at room temperature, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, for grits, heat broth and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil in a medium saucepan. Stir in grits. Cook and stir nearly constantly with a flat-bottomed wooden spoon until boiling and thickened, about 5 minutes. (A spatter guard will help keep the stove clean.) Remove from heat; cover pan and let stand 5 minutes. Stir in butter and sour cream. Season with pepper. Cover and keep warm.

Heat a small saucepan filled with salted water to the boil. Add the peas; cook just until they turn bright green and lose a touch of their crunch, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Drain well; allow to cool.

Put lettuces and pea shoots into a medium bowl. Have oil and vinegar nearby.

Heat a large nonstick or well-seasoned grill pan over medium-high heat until hot. Spray the steaks with oil and add to grill pan in a single, uncrowded layer (work in batches if necessary). Cook, without turning, until bottom is golden, about 3 minutes. Use tongs to flip. Cook steaks until golden and medium-rare (no more), another 2 to 3 minutes depending on thickness. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for a few minutes. Cook remaining steak. Use a very sharp knife to cut steak across the grain into thin slices.

To serve, spoon hot grits onto the center of warm plates. Arrange steak slices over grits. Toss greens with olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper to taste. Pile over steak. Sprinkle with peas and chives. Serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 510 Fat 25 g Sodium 180 mg

Carbohydrates 42 g Saturated fat 10 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 31 g Cholesterol 80 mg Dietary fiber 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 carb, 3 ½ medium-fat protein, 1 fat.