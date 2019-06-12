PDQ Radish Salsa

Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

Note: Enjoy this fresh, sappy salsa as soon as it’s made; it won’t keep much more than a day (two at most). It comes together in a snap, so make just what you need. This is especially good on black bean nachos with sharp cheese (shown in photo). From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tsp. minced shallots

• 1/2 c. chopped fresh cilantro

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint

• 1 small jalapeño, seeded, deveined, minced

• 3 to 4 tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

• 1 tbsp. honey, or more to taste

• 2 bunches radishes (about 1 1/2 c. finely diced)

• Salt to taste

Directions

In a medium bowl, toss together the shallots, cilantro, mint, jalapeño and lime juice.

Stir in the honey until dissolved. Toss in the radishes. Serve right away or store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Nutrition information per serving of 1/4 cup:

Calories 22 Fat 0 g Sodium 19 mg Saturated fat 0 g

Carbohydrates 6 g Added sugars 3 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving:1 vegetable.