PDQ Lamb Tagine

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Lamb sausage, available at butcher shops, food co-ops and at the meat counters of many grocery stores, makes for an especially flavorful stew. You can substitute chicken or turkey sausage. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tsp. olive oil

• 1 1/2 lb. lamb sausage, cut into 2-in. pieces (see Note)

• 1 large onion, thinly sliced

• 2 garlic cloves, smashed

• 1 tbsp. freshly grated ginger root, or more to taste

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 tsp. ground coriander

• Pinch red pepper flakes

• Pinch freshly grated nutmeg

• 2 small cinnamon sticks

• 1 to 1 1/2 c. lamb or chicken stock

• 1 c. cooked or canned white beans or chickpeas, drained

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 1 tsp. honey, to taste

• Fresh lemon juice to taste

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro or parsley

Directions

In a large heavy saucepan, heat the oil over medium and add the sausage, onions and garlic and cook, stirring, until the sausage is browned and the onion is translucent, about 10 minutes. Stir in the ginger, cumin, coriander, red pepper flakes and nutmeg. Then add the cinnamon sticks and stock. Scrape up any browned bits that cling to the bottom of the pan and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Stir in the beans and continue simmering until the flavors come together, about 5 to 10 minutes. Season to taste with the salt and pepper, honey and lemon juice. Serve garnished with cilantro or parsley.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 300

Fat 18 g

Sodium 680 mg

Carbohydrates 13 g

Saturated fat 7 g

Added sugars 1 g

Protein 22 g

Cholesterol 70 mg

Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 3 medium-fat protein, ½ fat.