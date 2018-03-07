Springtime Pasta With Asparagus and Shiitakes

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Whole-wheat angel hair pasta cooks in 4 minutes, so it won't slow down the cook. Vegans can use their favorite Parmesan alternative. From Robin Asbell.

• Coarse salt

• 8 oz. whole-wheat angel hair pasta

• 6 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 4 oz. shiitake mushrooms, slivered, stems removed

• 1 bunch (about 1 lb.) asparagus, tips and stems separated

• 2 garlic cloves, chopped

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon zest

• 1/2 c. peas, thawed

• 1/2 c. fresh parsley, chopped

• 1/2 c. shredded Parmesan cheese, optional, plus more for serving

Directions

Put on a pot of water to boil for cooking the pasta. Add a tablespoon or so of coarse salt to the boiling water. Cook the pasta according to package directions, about 4 minutes, and drain well.

In a large sauté pan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. When hot, add the shiitake mushrooms and stir frequently until shrunken and browned, about 3 minutes. Add the chopped asparagus stems and stir for a minute. Add the garlic and lemon zest and stir, then add the asparagus tips, peas and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir for a minute or two, just to soften the asparagus tips slightly.

Add the cooked pasta, parsley and shredded Parmesan cheese (if using). Use tongs to toss and stir the mixture in the pan, melting the cheese and coating the pasta with sauce.

Serve with more Parmesan for topping, if desired.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 305

Fat 16 g

Sodium 155 mg

Carbohydrates 37 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Total sugars 3 g

Protein 8 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 2 starch, 3 fat.